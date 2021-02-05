The Pierre Swim Team competed at the SD Dakota Riptide SC Invite in Mitchell last weekend. They brought 21 swimmers to the competition.
17 of the 21 swimmers that the Pierre Swim Team brought to the competition had State Qualifying Times in their events, with 12 of those swimmers having qualifying times in all of their events.
Five Pierre swimmers placed first in events. In the girls 11-12 division, Aliya Erickson placed first in the 200 meter individual medley, while Charlotte Hull placed first in the 100 meter freestyle. Michelle Weiss placed first in the 500 meter freestyle in the girls 15 and over division. In the boys 9-10 division, Finley Ellwein placed first in the 200 meter freestyle. Canyon Jones placed first in the 100 meter freestyle, 1000 meter freestyle and 100 meter butterfly in the boys 15 and over division.
The Pierre Swim Team is next scheduled to see competition at the Pierre Invitational this weekend at the Oahe Family YMCA Aquatic Center.
