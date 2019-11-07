The Pierre Swim Team hosted the Pierre Invitational this past weekend at the Pierre Aquatic Center and Oahe Family YMCA. Eight teams from across the state participated with a total of 177 athletes. The Pierre Swim Team had the largest representation with 91 swimmers racing.
The Pierre Swim Team had two swimmers in the 6 and under division. Brooke Pelle brought home four first place finishes for the girls. In the boys, Graydon Berg placed first in the 50 yard backstroke and had an additional three second place finishes.
The 7-8 age group had many swimmers at the top of the leaderboard. Jensen Bauer finished in second place in the 25 yard breaststroke. Layne Heasley placed second in the 100 yard freestyle, while Lyza Janecke placed second in the 50 yard backstroke. Jersey Lewis placed seventh in the 50 backstroke, while Taylor Lisburg raced to third place in both the 25 and 50 yard breaststroke. Ava Lowrance claimed three SD State Qualifying times, as well as first place in both the 25 yard backstroke and 50 yard breaststroke. Breanna Schaefbauer achieved fifth place in the 100 yard freestyle, while Pilot Thorpe claimed two sixth place finishes in the 50 yard backstroke and 100 yard freestyle.
In the boys 7-8 division, Abram Doll placed fifth in the 100 yard freestyle. Finley Ellwein got three SD State Qualifying times as well as two first place finishes in the 25 yard backstroke and 100 yard freestyle. Arie Olson placed sixth in the 100 yard freestyle, while Lincoln Olson placed fourth in the 25 yard breaststroke. Bennett Pankratz placed third in the 100 yard freestyle, while Ian Weiss finished seventh in the 100 yard freestyle and 25 yard breaststroke.
The 9-10 year old girls had 13 swimmers competing. Emma Barnett swam personal best times in all of her events, as did Kate McIntire. Sydney Carlson finished eleventh in the 100 yard breaststroke, while Aubrey Chamberlain took eighth in the 50 yard breaststroke. Aurora Corrales raced to a third place finish in the 50 yard breaststroke while Brylee Belle had two eight place finishes. Alyssa Loe claimed fifth in the 200 yard freestyle. Presley Frost and Emma Stagg both made an impressive showing, placing in the top five in each of their events, as well as earning first place finishes. Ava Lavinger earned three first place ribbons and achieved SD State Qualifying times in two events. Lily Reitzel swam five events. Her top finish was tenth place in the 50 yard backstroke. Kathryn Stolley and Ann Tjeerdsma both claimed second place finishes.
The boys swimming in the 9-10 age group also had great success. Jagger Gardner had a strong showing with seven SD State Qualifying times and two first place finishes. Max Brosz claimed fifth place in the 100 yard Individual Medley, while Brody Heasley took fifth in both the 50 and 100 yard breaststroke, and the 200 yard freestyle events. Rylen Schaefbauer finished third in the 100 yard backstroke. Grayson Pankratz won seventh in the 200 yard freestyle, while Francis Aron Salado achieved two eighth place finishes.
For more results please visit capjournal.com
Competing with the 11-12 year old girls, Jaycee Bauer had a great meet with five SD State Qualifying times. Her top finish was third place in the 100 yard individual medley. Riley Berg placed second in the 200 yard individual medley, while Beth Brewer took fourth in the 500 yard freestyle. Amara Dell finished sixth in the 50 yard butterfly, while Sorinne Ekle claimed fourth in the 100 yard butterfly. Aliya Erickson had three third place finishes that also qualified her for state in those events. Ellie Foell had her best race in the 200 yard freestyle, finishing seventh. Avery Lisburg placed fourth in three events, while Isabelle Weller claimed sixth in the 50 yard freestyle. Clare Madsen placed tenth in the 100 yard breaststroke. Rowina Salado swam two events, achieving personal best times in both of them. Charlotte Hull finished with a couple of third place finishes as well as a state qualifying time. Breanna Tedrow swam several impressive races, not only earning four SD State Qualifying times, but a National A time in both the 100 and 500 yard freestyle events.
On the boys side of the 11-12 division, newcomer Gage Cumbow swam four personal record times. Bryce Bowman earned fourth in the 200 yard freestyle, while Colton Cass had two third place finishes. Jack Garrett claimed seventh place in the 200 yard freestyle. The 50 yard breaststroke event featured several boys: Seth Shoup placing first, Gunner Jones earning third, Elijah Hand finishing fifth, Alex Schaefbauer taking sixth, and Christopher Jensen claiming eleventh place. Jonas Olson raced to eighth place in the 50 yard breaststroke, while Nathaniel Jensen earned tenth place in the 100 yard individual medley. Seth Shoup, Sawyer Somsen, Colton Cass, Gunner Jones and Mason Ward-Zeller all earned SD State Qualifying times in one or more of their events.
Four girls from Pierre competed in the 13-14 age group. Mason Berg and Karly Harris both earned third place finishes, while Emma Reitzel took seventh in two events. Kourtney Walti was impressive with her times, earning top five finishes in all events, as well as qualifying for state in two events, and achieving a National A time in her 50 yard freestyle.
The Pierre Swim Team had a strong showing in the 13-14 year old boys. Mason Dell had state qualifying times and top three finishes in all seven of his events, highlighted by three first place finishes. Charlie Simpson earned two state times and a third place finish in the 200 yard breaststroke. Kelan Harris claimed fourth in the 200 yard breaststroke, while Trevor Rounds qualified for state in four events, as well as a National A time in the 50 yard freestyle. David Stagg raced to seven state qualifying times, as well as National AA times in his 50 and 100 yard freestyle events.
In the girls 15-16 division, Morgan Lisburg swam herself to three SD State Qualifying times and a third place finish in the 200 yard freestyle. Seneca Hertel finished third in both the 100 yard breaststroke and the 1000 yard freestyle. The 100 yard butterfly featured a first place finish by Ella Ward-Zeller, third place by Kendra Rounds and fourth place by Hannah Schochenmaier. Katelynn Axtell had a great day of racing, earning several state qualifying times as well as National A times in three events. Ella Ward-Zeller swam her way to six National AA times and one AAA time, which is above and beyond the state qualifying times in those events.
Canyon Jones and Aidan Burke swam in the 15-16 boys age group. Jones finished his meet with one first place finish and three second place finishes, four SD State Qualifying times, a National A time in the 200 yard individual medley, and National AA times in the 100 yard butterfly and the 100 yard freestyle. Burke raced to three second place finishes, several state qualifying times and National A times in the 50 and 100 yard freestyle events.
Finishing out the meet were the 17-19 year old swimmers. Four girls competed for the Pierre Swim Team. Morgan Jones had four top five finishes, her best race earning her a first place in the 200 yard backstroke. Morgan Nelson earned an impressive five first place finishes, six SD State Qualifying times, and three National A times. Savannah Shrake raced two events, finishing second in the 1000 yard freestyle. Deni Zeeb qualified for the state meet in four events, highlighted by her first place finishes in the 1000 yard freestyle and the 200 yard butterfly.
In the boys 17-19 division, William Hodges placed second in the 500 yard freestyle, while AJ Holland finished third in the 200 yard breaststroke. Nathan Shoup qualified in six events for the state meet, finishing second in both the 200 yard breaststroke and 100 yard butterfly. Nick Loe earned five state qualifying times, two first place finishes, as well as National A time in his 100 yard breaststroke.
