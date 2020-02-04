The Pierre Swim Team had a busy weekend on Jan. 25-26. They had athletes competing on both ends of the state. Nine swimmers competed in the Black Hills Gold Pentathlon in Spearfish, while 18 swimmers participated in the Sioux Falls Swim Team January Invitational in Sioux Falls.
Black Hills Gold Pentathlon
In the girls 8-and-under age group, Breana Schaefbauer earned sixth place in the 25 meter backstroke.
In the girls' 9-10 division, Kathryn Stolley had two seventh place finishes - in the 50 freestyle and 50 breaststroke. Ava Lavinger earned top-five finishes in all of her races, as well as two state-qualifying times in the 50 backstroke and 50 breaststroke. She claimed second place in the overall high points.
Rylon Schaefbauer represented the Pierre Swim Team in the boys' 9-10 age group. He earned ninth place in the 50 meter freestyle.
In the boys' 11-12 division, Alex Schaefbauer swam personal best times, with his best finish being in the 50 meter breaststroke. Gunner Jones earned two state qualifying times in the 50 meter backstroke and breaststroke.
In the boys' 15-16 age group, Canyon Jones earned two first place finishes, three second place finishes, and state qualifying times in all events. Jones had National AA times in his 100 meter freestyle and butterfly. He placed second in overall high points.
Morgan Jones swam in the girls' 17-18 division. She claimed second place in all of her races, as well as second place in high points.
Thomas Kropp represented the Pierre Swim Team in the boys' 17-18 group. He earned three second place finishes, two third place finishes, state qualifying times in all of his events, and third place in high points.
Sioux Falls Swim Team January Invitational
Graydon Berg represented the Pierre Swim Team in the boys 8-and-under group. He swam personal best times in the 50 yard freestyle and 25 yard backstroke. Bennett Pankratz brought home five state qualifying times.
In the girls' 9-10 age group, Presley Frost brought home second place in the 50 fly and 100 fly, and third place in the 500 free. She brought home personal best times in all of her events, and three state qualifying times.
In the boys' 9-10 age group, Grayson Pankratz swam personal bests in the 100 back, 50 free, 50 breaststoke and 100 freestyle. Trey Linn brought home a personal best in the 50 free, and a state qualifying time in the 100 breaststroke.
Eight swimmers represented the Pierre Swim Team in the girls' 11-12 age group. Breanna Tedrow had seven state qualifying times and four third place finishes. Jaycee Bauer achieved eight state qualifying times. She placed second in the 500 yard freestyle. Riley Berg swam a personal best time in the 100 IM and 500 free. She also placed 10th in the 100 fly. Mason Berg had personal best times in all of her events. Rowina Salado swam a person best in the 100 freestyle. Amara Dell achieved three state qualifying times in the 50 back, 50 fly and 50 free. Aliyah Erickson came home with seven state qualifying times, including in the 50 yard backstroke, 100 yard IM and 200 yard freestyle. Charlotte Hull came home with four state qualifying times.
Bryce Bowman, Colton Cass and Francis Salado represented the Pierre Swim Team in the boys' 11-12 division. Bowman achieved personal best times in the 200 free, 200 IM, 50 fly, 50 back and 50 free. Cass brought home seven personal best times. He achieved a state qualifying time in the 200 free. Salado achieved a personal best time in the 100 free.
In the boys' 15-16 division, Mason Dell brought home seven state qualifying times. Those times included the 50 free, 200 breaststroke, 100 breaststroke, 1000 freestyle, 200 IM and 200 freestyle.
Morgan Nelson swam home with five state qualifying times in the girls' 17-18 division. These included the 50 free, 100 free, 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke and 200 IM.
The next time the Pierre Swim Team will see competition will be at the Pierre Swimming Invitational this coming weekend. Action will take place on Saturday and Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.