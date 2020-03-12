The Pierre Swim Team sent 41 swimmers to the South Dakota Short Course State A Championships on Feb. 27- Mar. 1 in Watertown. The Pierre swimmers placed fifth overall as a team.
Individually, the Pierre Swim Team had six swimmers win events or place in the High Points. In the girls 9-10 division, Ava Lowrance placed first in the 25 yard freestyle, 25 yard breaststroke and 50 yard breaststroke. Lowrance also placed third in the high points. In the girls 15-16 division, Ella Ward-Zeller placed first in the 100 backstroke, 100 IM and 200 IM. She also placed second in high points.
For the boys, Finley Ellwein placed sixth in high points in the 8 and under division. In the boys 15-16 division, Canyon Jones placed first in the 50 yard freestyle. He also placed fifth in high points. Two Pierre swimmers won events in the boys 17-19 division. Nick Low placed first in the 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke, while Nathan Shoup placed first in the 1650 yard freestyle.
Ella Ward-Zeller, Morgan Nelson, Canyon Jones, Thomas Kropp and Nick Loe qualified to compete in the Central Zone Speedo Sectional Meet on Mar. 12-15 in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.
