The Pierre Swim Team competed at the South Dakota Long Course State B Championship in Brookings this past weekend.
Jaycee Bauer and Aliyah Erickson competed in the girls 11-12 division. Bauer tied for second place overall with 88 total points. She placed third in four events: 50 and 100 meter breaststroke, as well as the 50 and 100 meter butterfly. Erickson placed fifth overall with 80 total points. She had a top finish of fifth in the 200 meter freestyle.
Ava Lavinger placed first overall with 83 total points in the girls 9-10 division. Lavinger won the 200 meter individual medley with a time of 3:40.64.
This State B Championship meet was the last chance for qualifying for this upcoming weekend’s State A Championship at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.