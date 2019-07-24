swimmers PS.jpg

Ava Lavinger, left, and Aliya Erickson, seen in this file photo from 2018, represented the Pierre Swim Team at the State B Long Course Meet in Brookings this past weekend.

 Courtesy Chris Hull

The Pierre Swim Team competed at the South Dakota Long Course State B Championship in Brookings this past weekend.

Jaycee Bauer and Aliyah Erickson competed in the girls 11-12 division. Bauer tied for second place overall with 88 total points. She placed third in four events: 50 and 100 meter breaststroke, as well as the 50 and 100 meter butterfly. Erickson placed fifth overall with 80 total points. She had a top finish of fifth in the 200 meter freestyle.

Ava Lavinger placed first overall with 83 total points in the girls 9-10 division. Lavinger won the 200 meter individual medley with a time of 3:40.64.

This State B Championship meet was the last chance for qualifying for this upcoming weekend’s State A Championship at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls.

