The Pierre Swim Team hosted the Capital City Qualifier at the Oahe YMCA Aquatic Center in Pierre earlier this month. Eighty-eight swimmers from Pierre competed in events, with 25 of those swimmers winning events.
In the girls 7-8 division, Ava Lowrance placed first in the 25 freestyle, 25 backstroke, 25 breaststroke, 50 breaststroke, 100 individual medley and 200 freestyle.
Three Pierre athletes in the girls 9-10 division won events. Ava Lavinger placed first in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 500 free, 50 back, 50 breaststroke, 100 breaststroke and 100 IM. Emmanuelle-Anne Stagg placed first in 100 freestyle, 50 butterfly and 100 butterfly. Anne Tjeerdsma placed first in the 100 back.
In the girls 11-12 division, Jaycee Bauer placed first in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM. Amara Dell placed first in the 100 back, while Sorrinne Ekle placed first in the 50 back.
Avery Lisburg and Kourtney Walti represented the Pierre Swim Team in the girls 13-14 division. Lisburg placed first in the 1650 free. Walti placed first in the 50 free and 200 back.
In the girls 15-16 division, Ella Ward-Zeller had a spectacular weekend of performances. She placed first in the 200 free, 500 free, 1650 free, 100 back, 200 back, 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke and 200 IM.
In the girls 17-19 division, Seneca Hertel placed first in the 100 back, while Morgan Jones placed first in the 200 back. Morgan Nelson placed first in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke, 100 fly and 200 IM. Deni Zeeb placed first in the 200 fly, 500 free and 1650 free.
For the boys, Graydon Berg competed in the boys 6 and under division. He placed first in the 25 free, 25 back, 50 free, 50 back and 100 free.
In the boys 7-8 division, Bennett Pankratz placed first in the 25 freestyle and 50 freestyle.
Jagger Gardner represented the Pierre Swim Team in the boys 9-10 division. He placed first in the 100 backstroke and 500 freestyle. In the boys 11-12 division, Seth Shoup placed first in the 50 breaststroke and 100 breaststroke.
David Stagg and Mason Ward-Zeller competed in the boys 15-16 division. Stagg placed first in the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle. Ward-Zeller placed first in the 100 breaststroke.
In the boys 15-16 division, Mason Dell placed first in the 100 freestyle, 400 IM, 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke. Canyon Jones placed first in the 100 freestyle and 200 butterfly.
In the boys 17-19 division, Thomas Kropp placed first in the 500 freestyle. Nicholas Loe placed first in the 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke, while Nathan Shoup placed first in the 1650 freestyle.
The Pierre Swim Team will next see competition at the 2020 SD Short Course State B Swim Meet in Mitchell this coming weekend. This will be the last chance for swimmers to gain a state qualifying time before the State A Championship Meet next weekend in Watertown.
