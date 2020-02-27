36 members of the Pierre Swim Team traveled to Mitchell this past weekend to compete in the South Dakota Short Course State B Championships. Swimmers represented Pierre well against competition from across the state.
Taylor Lisburg and Breana Schaefbauer swam strong with several personal best times in the 8 and under girls division. Lisburg’s top finish was a sixth place finish in the 50 yard breaststroke. Schaefbauer finished in tenth place in the 200 yard freestyle.
The Pierre Swim Team had five boys in the 8 and under group. Graydon Berg placed sixth in the 50 yard freestyle. Abram Doll claimed three second place finishes in the 25, 50 and 100 yard freestyle events. Samuel Hudson had a great meet with several personal best times. Bennett Pankratz achieved two third place finishes in the 25 and 50 yard butterfly. Finley Ellwein had an impressive meet with five first place finishes. Both Doll and Ellwein brought home high points trophies.
In the 9-10 year old girls division. Aubrey Chamberlain, Aurora Corrales, Presley Frost, Kate McIntire, Lily Reitzel and Kathryn Stolley swam for Pierre. Corrales and Frost both claimed first place finishes. Frost also placed fourth in the high points awards.
In the girls 9-10 year old boys division, Trey Linn placed third in the 200 yard IM. Grayson Pankratz claimed eighth place in the 100 yard breaststroke. Rylon Schaefbauer finished in the Top 5 in five of his events. He also placed third in the high points.
The Pierre Swim team had five girls in the 11-12 year old girls division. Riley Berg finished first and second respectively in the 50 and 100 yard butterfly. Beth Brewer raced to fifth place in the 50 yard backstroke. Amara Dell placed second in the 500 freestyle. Sorrinne Ekle swam six events with some impressive time cuts. Abigail Elberson also had some personal best times. Her best performance was in the 200 yard freestyle.
In the 11-12 year old boys division, Colton Cass placed second in the 50 and 100 yard freestyle events. Christopher Jensen raced hard, making some impressive time cuts and earning fourth place in the 200 yard IM. Alex Schaefbauer had a great meet. He finished third in the 200 yard IM.
In the 13-14 year old girls division, Mason Berg swam a grueling 1650 yard freestyle. She earned second place. Karly Harris swam her way to first place in the 100 yard butterfly. Avery Lisburg and Emma Reitzel held their own against fierce competition. They each earned personal best times. Kourtney Walti raced to a first place finish in the 200 yard freestyle.
Three swimmers represented the Pierre Swim Team in the 13-14 year old boys division. Kelan Harris had an impressive meet. He placed first in the 500 yard freestyle. Jacob Elberson had some great time cuts and personal best races. Trevor Rounds claimed five first place finishes. Rounds and Harris also brought home high points awards.
In the girls 15 and over division, Katelyn Harris had an outstanding weekend. She earned first place in six events, as well as first in the high points awards. Morgan Lisburg claimed first in the 400 yard IM. Kendra Rounds raced her way to the top with a first place finish in the 1650 yard freestyle.
In the boys 15 and older division, Mason Dell swam an impressive 200 yard backstroke. He placed first in that event, and added another State Qualifying time.
The swim season wraps up this weekend. The Pierre Swim Team will have 43 athletes competing in the South Dakota Short Course Swimming A Championship Meet in Watertown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.