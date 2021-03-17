The Pierre Swim Team sent 24 athletes to the South Dakota 12 and Under Championships in Mitchell on March 5-7. Four of those 24 athletes either placed first in events or placed in the high points.
In the girls 9-10 division, Ava Lowrance placed fourth in the high points. Two Pierre Swim Team athletes in the girls 11-12 division excelled in the pool. Aliya Erickson placed third in the high points. Charlotte Hull placed first in the 500 and 100 yard freestyle. Hull also placed second in the high points. In the boys 11-12 division, Gunner Jones placed first in the 100 yard backstroke, and fourth in the high points.
If an athlete did not qualify for the Central Zone Speedo Sectionals in Fargo on March 25-28, the 12 and Under Championships were the final time the Pierre Swim Team saw action this season. Look for action to possibly pick back up if there’s a long course season.
