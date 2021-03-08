The Pierre Swim Team sent 27 swimmers to the 2021 South Dakota 13 and Over Short Course Swimming Championships in Sioux Falls on Feb. 26-28. They placed fifth overall, and brought home several individual state championships titles.
In the Girls 13 -14 division:
Jaycee Bauer competed in seven individual events and two relays. Her top finish was in the 400 Individual Medley with a time cut of 2.27 seconds, earning her sixth place.
Mason Berg raced in six personal events and two relays, cutting 2+ seconds in both her 100 and 500 freestyle.
Avery Lisburg swam five individual races and two relays, with an impressive 12.86 second improvement in her 500 freestyle.
Breanna Tedrow competed in seven events and two relays, with her top finish in the 50 freestyle, earning 12th place.
In the Boys 13-14 division:
Bryce Bowman had seven personal races and three relays, cutting time in several events, including 5.21 seconds in his 500 freestyle.
Colton Cass competed in five events and two relays. His 12.53 time cut in the 1650 freestyle earned him an 11th place finish.
Elijah Hand swam in seven individual events and three relays, cutting over two seconds in four of his races.
Kelan Harris had a full plate of competition with seven events and three relays. Harris made dramatic time improvements in his 1000 and 1650 freestyle races, cutting roughly 27 seconds in each, and earning two eighth place finishes.
Trevor Rounds made a strong showing, racing seven events and three relays. Rounds’ top events included two third place finishes in the 50 and 100 freestyle.
Alex Shaefbauer competed in three events and one relay, cutting over five seconds in his 100 and 200 freestyle.
Seth Shoup swam seven individual races and three relays, with his top finish earning him fifth place in the 100 yard breaststroke.
Sawyer Somsen had an impressive 14 second time cut in the 1000 freestyle. Somsen raced seven individual events over the weekend, and three relays.
Mason Ward-Zeller had Top 3 finishes in all seven of his personal events, as well as competed in three relays. Ward-Zeller came home with a State Championship title in both 100 IM and 200 Butterfly, as well as third place in overall high points.
In the Girls 15-16 age group:
Katelynn Axtell competed in seven individual and three relay events, placing sixth in the 200 yard backstroke, and seventh in the 400 IM and 200 breaststroke.
Karly Harris also raced in seven events and three relays, with impressive time cuts in her 500 freestyle and 400 IM.
Morgan Lisburg had several events and three relays. Her top finishes were in the 200 and 500 yard freestyle.
Emma Reitzel competed in three individual events, cutting time in both her 50 and 100 freestyle.
Kendra Rounds swam seven personal events, cutting time and placing eighth in her 1650 freestyle.
Kourtney Walti also competed in seven races, as well as three relays. Her top finish was a 12th place finish in the 100 backstroke.
Ella Ward-Zeller had a full schedule of racing with individual events and relays. She had a stellar meet, claiming five state championship titles, as well as earning first place in high points for the meet.
Michelle Weiss competed in six personal events and three relays, cutting 3.49 seconds in her 200 backstroke.
In the Boys 15-16 division:
Mason Dell swam seven individual races this weekend, cutting time in everything and earning fifth and sixth place in his breaststroke events.
In the Girls 17-18 division
Katelyn Harris competed in seven events and three relays this weekend, with her top finishes being in the 100 and 200 yard breaststroke.
Seneca Hertel raced in three events, cutting 27.29 seconds in the 1650 freestyle, earning her a fourth place finish.
Morgan Nelson also had seven individual races and three relay events. Nelson claimed first place in the 100 yard breaststroke.
In the Boys 17-18 division:
William Hodges competed in three individual races, earning personal best times in the 50 and 200 freestyle.
Canyon Jones swam seven individual events. He had Top 5 finishes in all events and earned two state championship titles in the 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly, as well as fourth in overall high points.
The 12 and Under Championships were held this past weekend in Mitchell. The Capital Journal will provide updates once they are received.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.