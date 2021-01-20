The Pierre Swim Team saw action on Jan. 8-10 on opposite sides of the state. They sent eight swimmers to the Deadwood Swimming Invitational in Deadwood, and 13 swimmers to the Optimist Swim Meet in Watertown.
The Pierre Swim Team had four swimmers place first in events. In the girls 11-12 division, Charlotte Hull placed first in seven races. Jaycee Bauer placed first in the 200 yard breaststroke in the girls 13-14 division. Gunner Jones placed first in the 200 backstroke in the boys 11-12 division, while 17-year old Canyon Jones placed first in each of his events.
Ten of the 13 swimmers at the Optimist Swim Meet placed in their high point division. In the girls 11-12 division, Riley Berg placed first in the 100 yard butterfly. She also placed sixth in her division. In the girls 13-14 division, Avery Lisburg placed 12th overall, while Mason Berg placed 15th. Three Pierre Swim Team athletes placed well in the girls 15-16 division. Morgan Lisburg placed seventh overall, while Katelynn Axtell placed fourth. Ella Ward-Zeller placed first overall after winning seven of her eight races.
On the boys side, Graydon Berg placed fifth in the boys 7-8 division, while Trey Linn placed second. In the boys 13-14 division, Colton Cass placed 12th overall, while Mason Ward-Zeller placed first overall. Ward-Zeller did so by winning the 400 yard individual medley, 200 yard breaststroke and 100 breaststroke.
The Capital Journal will provide updates on the Pierre Swim Team as the season progresses.
