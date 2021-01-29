The Pierre Swim Team sent 15 swimmers to the South Dakota Black Hills Gold Invitational in Spearfish on Jan. 23-24. It was a very successful weekend for the Pierre Swim Team, who had several athletes with State Qualifying Times.
In the Girls 9-10 division, Grace Hutton had a State Qualifying Time in the 50 backstroke. In the Girls 11-12 division, Riley Berg and Aliya Erickson had State Qualifying Times in all of her races. Berg placed first in the 100 meter butterfly and 50 meter butterfly, while Erickson placed first in all of her races. In the Girls 13-14 division, Jayce Bauer had State Qualifying Times in all of her races. Mason Berg had State Qualifying Times in the 1500 meter freestyle, 200 meter freestyle, 50 meter freestyle, and 100 meter freestyle. In the Girls 15-16 division, Kendra Rounds had State Qualifying Times in all of her races. Rounds placed first in the 1500 meter freestyle.
In the Boys 7-8 division, Graydon Berg had State Qualifying times in all of his events. He placed first in the 100 meter backstroke. In the Boys 9-10 division, Finley Ellwein had State Qualifying Times in the 100 meter individual medley, 100 meter backstroke, 50 meter backstroke, 50 meter butterfly and 100 meter breaststroke. In the Boys 11-12 division, Caleb Hutton had State Qualifying Times in the 50 meter backstroke, 200 meter individual medley and 100 meter freestyle. In the Boys 13-14 division, Colton Cass had State Qualifying Times in the 400 meter freestyle, 200 meter freestyle and 100 meter freestyle. Trevor Rounds had State Qualifying Times in all of his events.
The Pierre Swim Team will continue competing as the season progresses. The Capital Journal will update you with how the team is doing whenever we get results.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.