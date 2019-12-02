Four swimmers represented the Pierre Swim Team at the Black Hills Gold Invitational in Spearfish on Nov. 23-24.
Aurora Corrales and Kathryn Stolley competed in the girls 9-10 age group. Corrales swam her way to a fifth place finish in the 200 meter freestyle and sixth place in the 50 meter breaststroke. Stolley placed fourth in the 100 meter freestyle and seventh in the 200 meter individual medley.
Colton Cass achieved South Dakota State Qualifying times in the boys 11-12 year age group in the 100 meter backstroke and 200 meter freestyle. He earned third and fourth place respectively in those events.
Kourtney Walti also had a great meet. She earned two South Dakota State Qualifying times. Walti placed first in the 50 and 100 meter freestyle events.
The Pierre Swim Team will next compete in Watertown this upcoming weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.