The Pierre Swim Team saw action at a couple of state championship meets over the past two weekends. They competed at the 12 and Under State A Championships on Feb. 25-27 at the Oahe Family YMCA in Pierre. The Pierre Swim Team also competed in the 13 and Older A Championships last weekend in Mitchell.
For the girls, Grace Hutton placed third in the 100 freestyle in the 9-10 division. In the 13-14 division, Charlie Hull placed second in the 1650 freestyle. Michelle Weiss competed in the 15-16 division. She placed first in the 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 1000 freestyle and 1650 freestyle. She also placed second in the 100 freestyle and in the overall high points. Ella Ward-Zeller competed in the 17-19 division. She placed first in the 100 backstroke, second in the 200 backstroke, 100 individual medley and 200 medley, and third in the 100 breaststroke and 400 individual medley. Ward-Zeller also placed fourth in the overall high points.
For the boys, Nate Marty placed third in the 8 and under 50 freestyle and 200 freestyle. Finley Ellwein competed in the 9-10 division. He placed second in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 50 backstroke, 100 backstroke and 100 individual medley. Ellwein also placed third in the 200 individual medley and overall high points. In the 13-14 division, Colton Cass placed third in the 1000 freestyle. Mason Ward-Zeller competed in the 15-16 division. He placed second in the 200 butterfly, and third in the 100 individual medley and 200 individual medley. Ward-Zeller also placed fourth in the overall high points. In the 17-19 division, Canyon Jones placed third in the 100 butterfly.
The Pierre Swim Team will have four swimmers competing in the North Central Speedo Sectionals this weekend in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. Those four swimmers are Ella Ward-Zeller, Canyon Jones, Michelle Weiss and Mason Ward-Zeller.
