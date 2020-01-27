26 members of the Pierre Swim Team traveled to Bismarck this past weekend to compete in the Aquastorm Category 5 Swim Meet. It was three days of fierce competition. The Pierre swimmers had a great showing.
In the 8 and under girls division, Taylor Lisburg swam strong with several personal best times. Her top finish was in the 100 yard freestyle, where she placed fifth. In the 8 and under boys division, Finley Ellwein and Trey Linn achieved State Qualifying times in all of their events. Both swimmers earned several top three finishes. Linn placed second in the overall High Points.
Lily Reitzel competed in the 9-10 year old girls division. She competed in seven events over the weekend with several personal best times. Jagger Gardner competed in the 9-10 year old boys division. He had an impressive meet, swimming to first place in three of his eight events. Gardner claimed first place in the High Points competition.
In the 11-12 year old girls division, the Pierre Swim Team had five girls competing. Jaycee Bauer achieved five State Qualifying events, including a first place finish in the 50 yard backstroke. Sorrine Ekle swam a grueling eight events with some impressive time cuts. Ellie Foell also had some personal best times. Her best performance was in the 200 yard breastroke, where she placed tenth. Charlotte Hull earned four State Qualifying times. She placed second in the 200 yard freestyle. Breanna Tedrow was hard to beat. She earned first place in overall High Points and qualifying state times in all of her events.
Gunner Jones, Christopher Jensen, Seth Shoup and Sawyer Somsen represented the Pierre Swim Team in the 11-12 year old boys division. Jones achieved three State Qualifying Times. His best finish was second place in the 100 yard breastroke. Jensen raced hard, making some impressive time cuts and earning several personal best times, including a time of 1:46.52 in the 100 yard backstroke. Shoup and Somsen found themselves on the High Points podium after placing second and third respectively. Both swimmers had impressive strings of State Qualifying times and top three finishes.
In the 13-14 year old girls division, Avery Lisburg, Emma Reitzel and Isabelle Weller all held their own against fierce competition by cutting time and earning personal best times. Mason Ward-Zeller put on quite the show in the 13-14 year old boys division. He earned a High Points trophy, and had State Qualifying time and top three finishes in all of his races.
In the girls 15 and over division, Morgan Jones claimed three State qualifying times, while Morgan Lisburg earned four. Morgan Nelson and Ella Ward-Zeller qualified for state in all of their events. Ward-Zeller finished the weekend by earning first place in the overall High Points.
Canyon Jones represented the Pierre Swim Team in the 15 and older boys division. He swam four State Qualifying times, and earned two first place finishes in the 50 and 200 yard freestyle events. Thomas Kropp showcased his backstroke abilities by claiming second place in both the 100 and 200 yard backstroke. Nick Loe swam an equally impressive breastroke. He earned State Qualifying times and two first place finishes in the 100 and 200 yard breastroke. Nathan Shoup achieved State Qualifying times in all of his events. His top finish was third place in the 200 yard breaststroke.
Swimmers from the Pierre Swim Team will be competing in both Spearfish and Sioux Falls this coming weekend.
