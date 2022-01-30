The Pierre Swim Team has been very busy as of late. They’ve had swimmers competing in Watertown, Spearfish and Sioux Falls in recent weeks.
At the Optimist High Points Meet in Watertown, the Pierre Swim Team had three swimmers competing, with two placing in the High Points. Trevor Rounds placed third in the Boys 15-16 Division, while Kendra Rounds placed third in the Girls 17 and Over division.
At the Sioux Falls Swim Team January Invite, the Pierre Swim Team had 16 swimmers competing. Ella Ward-Zeller was the lone Pierre swimmer to place first in an event. She placed first in the 50 backstroke, 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley in the Girls 17 and Over Division.
At the Black Hills Gold Pentathlon in Spearfish, the Pierre Swim Team had 10 swimmers competing. In the Girls 13-14 Division, Amara Dell placed fifth in the High Points. In the Boys 9-10 Division, Finley Ellwein placed first in the 50 freestyle, 50 backstroke, 50 breaststroke, 50 butterfly and in the High Points. Trey Linn placed first in the 100 IM, while Matthew Maritz placed second in the High Points. In the Boys 17-18 Division, Mason Dell placed third in High Points. Canyon Jones placed first in the 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, 200 IM and in the High Points.
The Pierre Swim Team is next scheduled to see action at the Pierre Invitational at the Oahe Family YMCA in Pierre next weekend. The action runs Friday through Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.