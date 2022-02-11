Pierre swims at home

Five seniors from the Pierre Swim Team were honored at last week’s Capitol City Qualifier. Pictured are Canyon Jones, Ellie Jo Simpson, Coach Kent Huckins, Ella Ward-Zeller, Oksana Mutchelknaus and Katelyn Harris.
The Pierre Swim Team competed in the Capital City Qualifier at the Oahe Family YMCA Aquatic Center in Pierre this past weekend. A total of nine teams and 200 swimmers participated in the meet.
On the girls' side, Kathryn Marty placed first in five events. Lydia Kroon placed first in the 25 breaststroke, while Grace Hutton placed first in the 50 butterfly. Amara Dell placed first in the 500 freestyle, while Charlie Hull placed first in the 1650 freestyle in the 13-14 division. Michelle Weiss placed first in the 1650 freestyle, 200 individual medley and 400 individual medley in the 15-16 division. Ella Ward-Zeller rounded out the girls by placing first in seven events.
On the boys' side, Nolan Heasley placed first in six events. Graydon Berg placed first in the 25 breaststroke and 100 freestyle, while Finley Ellwein placed first in seven events. Matthew Maritz placed first in the 100 and 200 freestyle in the 9-10 division, while Caleb Hutton placed first in the 100 and 200 freestyle in the 11-12 division. Colton Cass placed first in the 1650 freestyle, while Mason Ward-Zeller placed first in seven events. Mason Dell placed first in the 1650 freestyle in the 17-18 division, while Canyon Jones placed first in four events.
The Pierre Swim Team honored five seniors during the Capital City Qualifiers. The five seniors were Canyon Jones, Ellie Jo Simpson, Ella Ward-Zeller, Oksana Mutchelknaus and Katelyn Harris.
The Pierre Swim Team will compete in the South Dakota Short Course State Championships at the end of February.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.