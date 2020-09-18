A surge in COVID-19 positive cases and close contact cases at Pierre T.F. Riggs has caused a bevy of cancellations and postponements to several sporting events.
Soccer matches against Sioux Falls Roosevelt in Sioux Falls on Thursday were postponed. A boys golf tournament in Mitchell on Friday was canceled, while a football game against Tea Area in Tea has been postponed. Friday’s volleyball match against the Yankton Gazelles at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre was rescheduled to Oct. 30.
Events on Saturday that are still scheduled to take place at this current time include the Clyde Cotton Cross Country Invitational at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron, and the Aberdeen Invitational in Aberdeen. Both events are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. CT. The cross country meet does not require masks to be worn by fans in attendance, but they are encouraged. All of those in attendance are asked to practice social distancing. The competitive cheer and dance competition in Brookings has been canceled. The volleyball matches against the Douglas Patriots at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre have been rescheduled to Oct. 31.
The previously scheduled softball doubleheader and senior recognition for the Pierre softball team that was to be held on Sunday at the Softball Complex has been cancelled.
Events already canceled for next week include junior varsity football in Huron on Monday, and a competitive cheer and dance competition in Huron on Tuesday. Homecoming activities originally scheduled for next week have been postponed until the week of Oct. 12-16. Those are the only events impacted as of Friday afternoon.
A thing to note for Thursday’s soccer matches in Brookings, if they happen to take place, is that fans in attendance are to wear masks when entering and when visiting the restrooms and concession stands. Once they are seated and socially distanced, they can remove their masks. Each rostered person (an athlete, manager, statistician, cheerleader and/or coach) will be given four event and date specific vouchers to distribute as they wish. The voucher does not grant admission, but rather allows the holder to purchase a ticket or activity pass to get into the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.