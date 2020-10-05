In the middle of quarantine and class modifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pierre Tae Kwon Do Club promoted its 90th blackbelt in its 40 year history. They also upgraded their 26th student to a blackbelt ranking. The student is new first degree blackbelt John Lees, while the second degree black belt is Steve Baade.
Testing was held outdoors in the park with appropriate health safety precautions. Pierre Tae Kwon Do celebrated its 40 year history last spring, but they will wait until next year to have anniversary activities. Pierre Tae Kwon Do meets Monday and Thursday at the Community Bible Church gymnasium while observing COVID-19 safety recommendations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.