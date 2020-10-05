Lees and Baade

John Lees, left, and Steve Baade received blackbelt promotions by Pierre Tae Kwon Do during the latest testing. 

In the middle of quarantine and class modifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pierre Tae Kwon Do Club promoted its 90th blackbelt in its 40 year history. They also upgraded their 26th student to a blackbelt ranking. The student is new first degree blackbelt John Lees, while the second degree black belt is Steve Baade.

Testing was held outdoors in the park with appropriate health safety precautions. Pierre Tae Kwon Do celebrated its 40 year history last spring, but they will wait until next year to have anniversary activities. Pierre Tae Kwon Do meets Monday and Thursday at the Community Bible Church gymnasium while observing COVID-19 safety recommendations.

