The Pierre Post 8 13U baseball team hosted Huron and Sioux Falls East in a pair of doubleheaders at Kelley Field in Pierre earlier this week. Post 8 won both of Monday’s game against Huron, but lost both games against Sioux Falls East on Tuesday.
Monday’s first game saw Post 8 jump on Huron for seven runs in a 7-2 victory. George Stalley and Trevor Rounds each scored two runs. Luke Olson, Lincoln Houska and Dawson Getz each came across to score.
Getz was credited with the victory for Post 8. He surrendered two runs on six hits over five innings, striking out one and walking one. George Stalley threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Bubba Peterson started the game for Huron. He surrendered seven runs on four hits over four and a third innings, striking out one.
The second game against Huron saw Post 8 score six runs in the first four innings. Huron steadily tried to comeback, but their comeback efforts fell just short. Post 8 won 6-5. Scoring runs for Post 8 were Dawson Getz, JJ Bucholz, Lincoln Houska, Luke Olson, Charlie Simpson and Trevor Rounds.
Trevor Rounds earned the victory on the hill for Post 8. He allowed three hits and three runs over three and two-thirds innings, striking out one. Sawyer Sonnenschein threw one and one-third innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Jack Pederson was on the hill for Huron. He surrendered six runs on 12 hits over four innings, striking out two.
Tuesday’s games were very tough for the Post 8 13U team. They lost the first game 12-1, and the second game 8-1. Colter Babcock scored the run in the first game, while Trevor Rounds scored the run in the second game. Pitchers for Post 8 over both games include Andrew Campea, Jacob Mikkonen, JJ Bucholz, Luke Olson, Colter Babcock and George Stalley.
The Post 8 13U team (9-4) will head on the road for a doubleheader against Watertown on Friday. First pitch for the first game is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.
