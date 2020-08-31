The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors tennis team had a very busy weekend of competition in Rapid City. They competed in three duals before playing in the Rapid City Invitational.
Thursday saw the Govs lost 8-1 in a pair of duals to Brandon Valley and Rapid City Stevens. The lone victory in the Brandon Valley dual came when Jocelyn Corrales and Caitlin Ott won their Flight no. 3 doubles match. Corrales won a Flight no. 4 singles match in the dual against Stevens.
Friday morning saw the Govs narrowly lose 5-4 to Rapid City Christian. Govs tennis coach Jessica Carr told the Capital Journal that the dual against Rapid City Christian was a good indication of how far the youthful Govs have come so far this season.
"These young women have been logging in considerable time to improve their game, and it's very evident in these duals,” Carr said. “We may still be a fairly young team, but we have a high percentage of athletes that have returned from last season. That experience is lending itself well to the girls' ability to go out and show to other teams that we are here as serious competitors."
The Govs fared well in the Rapid City Invitational. The Flight No. 1 doubles team of sophomores Kara Weiss and Sydney Tedrow placed fifth, while the Flight No. 2 doubles team of junior Carissa Ott and sophomore Marlee Shorter placed sixth. The Flight No. 3 doubles team of Jocelyn Corrales and Caitlin Ott placed third, while the Flight No. 4 doubles team of Junior Gracie Zeeb and Kourtney Walti placed fourth.
In singles tournament competition, Weiss placed sixth in Flight No. 1 singles. Tedrow, Corrales and Carissa Ott placed fifth in their flights, while Shorter and Zeeb placed third. Caitlin Ott and Kourtney Walti each placed fourth in their respective flights.
The Govs will next see competition at the Mitchell Triangular in Mitchell. Action is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.
