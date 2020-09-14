The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls tennis team competed against Huron, Brookings and Watertown at the Huron Quadrangular in Huron on Saturday.
The Govs defeated Brookings 9-0 and Huron 8-1. They were edged out by Watertown 5-4. Sophomore Sydney Tedrow and freshman Jocelyn Corrales each went 6-0 on the weekend. Govs tennis coach Jessica Carr told the Capital Journal that the team has come a long way so far this season.
“We were hoping to edge out Watertown, but it came down to the last match on the court to determine who won the dual,” Carr said. “For the dual to come down to that shows just how far these athletes have come over the last year. To pick up wins against both Brookings and Huron, and to go 2-1 for the weekend, helps build our ability to show up at the ESD Tournament in a couple of weeks.”
The Govs will next see competition at the Aberdeen Invitational in Aberdeen on Saturday. Action is scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m. CT.
