The Pierre T.F. Riggs Athletic Department is working with the city Pierre to take part in Shine South Dakota. This is a short one hour event that will take place on Friday from 9 p.m. CT to 10 p.m. CT.
The lights will be turned on at each of the sports complexes in Pierre. This is a part of a statewide event that each community across the state will be taking part in as a sign of hope to get back to ordinary living. Athletic directors across the state are pushing this event to not only show respect for all of the athletes that did not get to compete this spring, but for all of those athletes that are sitting at home waiting for the announcement that things can return back to normal.
Riggs athletic director Brian Moser told the Capital Journal that the citizens of Pierre are invited to participate in this event.
“We are asking the citizens of Pierre to join us in this event by turning on their house lights both on the inside and the outside for this hour,” Moser said. “We will be taking photos from the sky to post for all to enjoy and see just how much strength the city of Pierre has, and to show how we all come together to support one another when times are tough. Hope is all we have right now. Together, we can make it happen.”
