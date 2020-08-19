The preseason South Dakota Prep Media Football poll was released on Monday. The poll lists the top five teams in each class ahead of the season, with the others receiving votes listed below.
The three-time defending Class 11AA champion Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors are tops in Class 11AA once again with 18 first place votes. The Governors will be led by running back Maguire Raske, tight end/defensive end Regan Bollweg and lineman Gunnar Gehring, who each received All-State nominations last season. The Govs will kick off their season on the road against the Sturgis Brown Scoopers at Woodle Field in Sturgis on Aug. 28. The Governors defeated the Scoopers 40-0 in their season opener last season.
The Sully Buttes Chargers are the no. 5 rated team in Class 9A. They will play their first game in the post-Nick Wittler, Grant Johnson and Jett Lamb era this Friday against the Warner Monarchs in Warner. The Chargers beat the Monarchs twice last season, including a 22-14 victory in the playoffs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.