The Al Sahli Invitational in Aberdeen in which the T.F. Riggs Governors track team is scheduled to compete has moved up to Thursday from the previously scheduled Saturday due to forecasted weather. Starting time is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT at the Brownell Activities Complex.
Currently, the Govs boys have eight athletes and four relay teams ranked in events. Senior Aaron Campbell leads the way with a second-place rank in the javelin. Senior Canyon Jones is fourth in the pole vault. Junior Jack Merkwan is fifth in the 300-meter hurdles and sixth in the 110-meter hurdles, while sophomore Greyson Schuetzle is eighth in the 110-meter hurdles. Sophomore Jared Lutmer is fifth in the 3200-meter run and sixth in the 1600-meter run, while senior Hayden Shaffer is ninth in the 1600-meter run. Senior Tucker Putzier is tenth in the 100-meter dash.
The 4x100 meter relay team is ranked fourth, while the 4x200 meter relay team is ranked seventh. The 4x400 meter relay team is ranked sixth, while the sprint medley relay team is ranked eighth.
The Govs girls have six ranked athletes and one ranked relay team. Senior Addison Cumbow leads the way. She is ranked fourth in the 100-meter hurdles, while junior Dani Beck is ranked tenth. Junior Maya Shorter is ranked sixth in the discus throw and tenth in the shot put, while senior Emily Lingle is ranked fifth in the shot put. Junior Lily Sanchez is tied for eighth in the high jump, while senior Marissa Mathews is tied for tenth in the pole vault. The sprint medley relay team is ranked seventh.
