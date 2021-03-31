The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys and girls track teams competed in the ESD Meet at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen on Tuesday. A handful of Pierre athletes ended up taking first place in their events.
Senior Jessica Lutmer placed first in the girls 800 meter run after finishing with a time of 2:28.75, while freshman Aleise Christopherson placed first in the girls long jump. Sophomore Lincoln Kienholz placed first in both the boys high jump and boys long jump.
The Govs track teams will next see action at the Bob Judson Invitational at Hollister Field in Pierre on Tuesday. That competition is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT.
