The Pierre Trappers played the Fremont Moo in a doubleheader at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Tuesday night.
The first game was the A.J. Fell and Michael Herrera show. Herrera scored all three of the Trappers’ runs. He scored on a Nick Grossman single in the first inning, a Zane Phelps single in the third inning, and a Peter Carlson error in the fifth inning. The Moo struck for a run in the seventh inning when Luke White scored on a Brendan Duncan single, but that would be all for the Moo. Fell recorded the outs necessary to earn the 3-1 victory for the Trappers.
Fell earned the victory on the mound for the Trappers. He allowed one run on four hits in seven innings, striking out four and walking four.
Josh Seifert took the loss for the Moo. He surrendered three runs on seven hits in six innings, striking out six and walking two.
Tuesday’s first game was the final game for Fell in a Trappers uniform. He told the Capital Journal that he had a lot of fun in his final game.
“I got to spend it with my guys,” Fell said. “It’s easy when you’ve got guys behind you that can dominate. Having my guy Johnny Pacheco behind the plate helped my confidence. All of my pitches were working. It was a great outing, and a great way to end my time in Pierre.”
The second game was more dramatic. Trappers head coach Tanner Neale was ejected in the fifth inning after arguing a controversial foul ball call. The Trappers were down 5-3 at the time of Neale’s ejection. They scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie things up. Both teams scored runs in the seventh inning, and the game went into extra innings. Luke White scored on an error by Trappers left fielder Seth Brewer to give the Moo the run they needed. The Trappers were unable to score in their half of the ninth, securing a 7-6 victory for the Moo.
Tom Ginther was the winning pitcher for the Moo. He surrendered one run on two hits in three innings, striking out two.
Nate Morris took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed two runs on three hits in three innings, striking out four.
Neale told the Capital Journal that he didn’t like the way the umpire was approaching his players.
“I addressed that, and they took issue with that,” Neale said. “It is what it is. We move on.”
Tuesday’s games were the last games in a Trapper uniform for A.J. Fell, Jonathan Boulaphinh, Nick Grossman and Jackson Back. Fell told the Capital Journal that not being able to be there for his teammates for the rest of the season hurts.
“The funny thing about summer ball is you’re only with these guys for a few months, but it feels like you’ve known them for years,” Fell said. “They become your brothers. You go out there and do so much together. It’s hard to say goodbye. The majority of these guys you never see again. That’s the way it is. It’s been a blessing to be a part of this team.”
The Trappers (17-12 in the second half, 31-28 overall) will take on the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs (17-12 in the second half, 33-26 overall) in a crucial four-game series at Corbett Field in Minot. Both teams are tied for a play-off spot in the Lewis Division. Games on Thursday-Saturday will start at 7:05 p.m. CT, while Sunday’s game starts at 5:35 p.m. CT. All away games are streamed at The Fieldhouse.
Neale said that the season is on the line for the Trappers this weekend.
“It’s a huge series,” Neale said. “The goal is to take care of our business and win the series. We’ll see what happens. We have an off day tomorrow to rest some bodies and some arms before we go after it on Thursday.”
The Trappers will play the Badlands Big Sticks (19-8 in the second half, 42-17 overall) in the season finale on Monday at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. Monday’s daily promotion is Grand Slam Monday. Gameday promotion is Fan Appreciation Night. There will be an appearance by the Zooperstars. First pitch for Monday’s game is 7:05 p.m. CT.
