The Pierre Trappers were hoping for a different game last night after coming off a 2-12 loss from the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, but the Dogs still proved to be quite the challenge as the Trappers suffered a 0-10 loss last night at Minot.
The Dogs who’s record now stands at 22-1 this season have proven themselves to be quite a hard team to beat.
The Trappers faced the most difficulty in the bottom of the second when the Dogs had a six run inning and then followed it up at the bottom of the third with another three runs.
The Trappers were able to hold them pretty well for the remainder of the game but struggled to get things moving offensively. Their lead batter was Tynan Shahidi who went two-for-three last night against the Dogs.
Kaleb Hay and Maddox Mueller split up the six innings pitching last night. Hay faced 23 batters going 92-58 with four walks and Mueller faced 12 batters and went 36-19 with only one walk, both pitchers had two strikeouts.
The Dogs’ pitchers last night were Joel Barker and Tyler Elliot. Barker pitched four innings facing 13 batters and going 39-29. Elliot finished out the last three innings facing 11 batters going 43-32.
The Trappers start their seven-game homestand Thursday night against the Dogs, the team hopes to make a comeback with their home field advantage. The Trappers stand currently at 7-17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.