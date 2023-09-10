On Saturday, Pierre Volleyball (4-1) faced off against Spearfish (3-10) at home as the heavily favored team. However, the Spartans gave the Govs everything they could handle, forcing Pierre to come back from a set down and to pull things out in the final moments. In the end, Pierre won the match 25-17, 25-27, 23-25, 25-14, 15-12 to improve to 5-1 on the season, while Spearfish fell to 3-11.

The Govs got off to a fast start, leading throughout the first set. However, starting in the second set, they began to run into trouble. Pierre had small spurts of great play, such as their run of five straight points with senior Campbell Boddicker serving, but every time they went on a run Spearfish responded.

Henry Buchan | 917-406-6556

