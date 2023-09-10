On Saturday, Pierre Volleyball (4-1) faced off against Spearfish (3-10) at home as the heavily favored team. However, the Spartans gave the Govs everything they could handle, forcing Pierre to come back from a set down and to pull things out in the final moments. In the end, Pierre won the match 25-17, 25-27, 23-25, 25-14, 15-12 to improve to 5-1 on the season, while Spearfish fell to 3-11.
The Govs got off to a fast start, leading throughout the first set. However, starting in the second set, they began to run into trouble. Pierre had small spurts of great play, such as their run of five straight points with senior Campbell Boddicker serving, but every time they went on a run Spearfish responded.
At the end of the second set, Pierre earned a set point but was unable to capitalize. Spearfish took advantage, winning on their serve and taking the set 27-25.
While Pierre led for much of the third set, and played some brilliant individual points, they were again unable to build separation. At 22-22, Pierre missed a key serve into the net, giving Spearfish a greater level of belief that they could pull off the upset. While the Govs were able to stave off one set point, they ultimately dropped the third set as well, 23-25.
Pierre head coach Tiffany Stoeser described the talk that she gave her team after the third set.
“I think we were playing not to lose instead of trying to play to win, and we were pretty tight,” Stoesser said. “I knew Spearfish were good, but I don’t think I knew exactly what they were coming with today, and our girls didn’t either. This is a very good Spearfish team, but we just had to relax and play our style of volleyball.”
Pierre got out to an early lead in the fourth, and got a couple of much needed breaks. For example, they were the beneficiaries of a net violation that took a point away from Spearfish and gave them a 12-8 lead in the set. Senior Reese Terwilliger had a key kill on the next point, and Pierre never looked back in taking the fourth set 25-14.
The abridged fifth set came down to the wire. The team trailed 4-5 in the early going after being called for a rare carrying violation.
However, Pierre played their best during the most important moments of the match, behind a series of kills from Terwilliger and Boddicker. In the end, that was just enough to take the final set 15-12.
For the match, Terwilliger led the way with 16 kills, while Boddicker added nine aces.
Stoesser saw room to improve from the performance, but was proud of how her players played with their backs against the wall.
“It was exciting”, Stroesser said. “I thought that they played well when they had to, and it shows some growth from some young, inexperienced players for us. It shows that when it comes down to it, they’re not afraid and they’ll do what it takes to win.”
Senior Abigail Kropp discussed the adjustments the team had to make to be able to make the comeback.
“It was really just our energy that we needed to control more,” Kropp said. “It’s not that we weren’t talking, but we needed to do it more to be successful. So we talked about that, and then we actually did it on the court, which helped us to be successful and win.”
She also emphasized how important it was for the team to be able to win even while not playing their best.
“It just shows how mentally tough we are. We can be great athletes, but if the mental game isn’t there we can’t win.”
Pierre will return to action on Tuesday at Sioux Falls Washington (2-1), looking to extend their win streak. The match is slated for 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.