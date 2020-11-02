The Pierre T.F. Riggs volleyball had a busy and successful weekend of action at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. They swept the Yankton Gazelles on Friday, and the Douglas Patriots on Saturday.
The Govs defeated the Gazelles 3-0 on Friday night. Set scores were 25-7, 25-13 and 25-13.
The Govs had 39 kills, six blocks, eight aces, five service errors and ten hitting errors. They were led by sophomore MaKenna Schlekeway, who had ten kills. Freshman Reese Terwilliger had nine kills and two blocks. Sophomore Ayvrie Kaiser and Raegan Wiebe each had seven kills. Senior Miah Kienholz had three blocks and two aces, while senior Morkeia Mutchelknaus had three aces.
The Gazelles had 14 kills, three blocks, one ace, six service errors and 18 hitting errors. They were led by junior Chloe McDermott, who had nine kills. Junior Molly Savey added three kills.
The Govs defeated the Patriots 3-0 on Saturday afternoon. Set scores were 25-9, 25-8 and 25-18.
The Govs had 36 kills, four blocks, 11 aces, two service errors and 14 hitting errors. Senior Raegan Wiebe led the way with 14 kills, while sophomore MaKenna Schlekeway had seven kills. Senior Kenzie Gronlund had five kills and three blocks, while sophomore Ayvrie Kaiser had five kills and three aces. Sophomore Lily Sanchez added six aces.
The Patriots had 17 kills, one block, two aces, three service errors and 21 hitting errors. Juniors Savannah Gray and Chloe Ullmann each had five kills, while junior Gracie Chapman had four kills.
The Govs (7-10) are the no. 11 ranked team in Class AA. They will next see action against the no. 13 ranked Mitchell Kernels (5-11) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Tuesday night. The varsity match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. The Govs defeated the Kernels 3-0 in Mitchell on Sept. 3.
