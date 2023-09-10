On Saturday, the Pierre volleyball team (5-1) faced off against Spearfish (3-11) at home presumably as a heavily favored team. However, the Spartans gave the Govs everything they could handle, forcing Pierre to come back from a set down and to pull things out in the final moments.

In the end, Pierre won the match 25-17, 25-27, 23-25, 25-14, 15-12.

