The Pierre girls volleyball team won at home in five sets Saturday, narrowly staving off Sioux Falls Lincoln’s comeback attempt from two sets down.
The Govs won 25-22, 25-22, 9-25, 17-25, 15-7 and improved to 7-2, and the Patriots fell to 6-5.
The first set was a back-and-forth affair. Pierre found some breathing room on senior Campbell Boddicker’s serve, giving the Govs a 19-14 lead.
However, the Patriots went on a run with dominant play at the net, tying things at 20. After a Patriots’ missed serve, the Govs were able to regain control, taking the first set 25-22.
While contested, the second set was easier work for Pierre. Behind some great shot-making from Boddicker and fellow seniors Reese Terwilliger and Aleise Christopherson, the Govs took a 23-17 lead. Senior Abigail Kropp then closed things out with a pair of aces to take the set 25-22.
Sioux Falls Lincoln quickly ran away with the third set. As the Govs’ aggressive play began to result in errors, the team started to play more conservatively, and the Patriots became the primary aggressors, taking the set 25-9.
The Govs fell behind early in the fourth set, trailing 3-9 before a Pierre timeout. They were unable to dig themselves out of that hole and lost the fourth set 25-17, ensuring a winner-take-all final set.
The abridged fifth set started out with both sides exchanging blows. Pierre took a 4-3 lead after a long referee meeting to determine whether they had overreached at the net.
At 5-5, the Govs began to take control. Boddicker had a big kill that landed just inside the end line. She then added consecutive aces, the last of which again managed to just stay inside the court.
Kills from Kropp and Terwilliger allowed Pierre to clinch a hard-earned 15-7 victory.
Kropp led the Govs with 15 kills and added three aces, and Boddicker added 10 kills and three aces. Aleise Cristopherson had 28 assists and six kills. Senior Lainey Reinke had 22 digs to lead the defense, and fellow senior Makayla Sherwood had four blocks.
Pierre coach Tiffany Stoeser remarked on her team’s resilience after things got away from them in the third and fourth sets.
“Our game plan was that we had to have aggressive serving and aggressive hitting, and I thought we went away from that in the third and fourth set,” Stoeser said. “When you start getting soft on things, they just kind of shove things in your face, and that’s what happened. We had a good talk between the fourth and fifth, basically saying, ‘it’s going to take a lot of heart and a lot of trust in each other to pull out a win against a good team like Sioux Falls Washington.’”
Stoeser elaborated on the team’s strategy of serving aggressively to force the issue against quality opponents.
“You’ve got to find an end line — you’ve got to find something short — you’ve got to pick on somebody. Serving aggressively means sometimes you make errors, but more often than not it works out in your favor.”
Pierre will play next at Rapid City Christian on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. Mountain Time.
