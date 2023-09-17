The Pierre girls volleyball team won at home in five sets Saturday, narrowly staving off Sioux Falls Lincoln’s comeback attempt from two sets down.

The Govs won 25-22, 25-22, 9-25, 17-25, 15-7 and improved to 7-2, and the Patriots fell to 6-5.

