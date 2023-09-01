In its home opener Thursday at T.F. Riggs High School, Pierre volleyball had little trouble against Douglas.

The Governors swept the Patriots in three sets 25-18, 25-14 and 25-15.

Campbell Boddicker

Pierre's Campbell Boddicker eyes the ball before serving it.
Reese Terwilliger

Pierre's Reese Terwilliger had seven kills versus the Patriots.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-307-5502

Tags

Load comments