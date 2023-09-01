In its home opener Thursday at T.F. Riggs High School, Pierre volleyball had little trouble against Douglas.
The Governors swept the Patriots in three sets 25-18, 25-14 and 25-15.
During Pierre’s second sweep of the season, the Govs showed their versatility by attacking Douglas in a multitude of ways.
Pierre racked up 39 kills and 12 aces against the Patriots.
“Well, in practice, we’ve always been working on our free-ball plays and our serving, which I think really helped us tonight,” Govs senior outside hitter Abigail Kropp said after the game. “And we’re pretty close as a team, so we can build off of each other and just make ourselves successful by ourselves.”
Senior outside hitter Campbell Boddicker led Pierre in kills with 10, and Kropp finished right behind her with nine. One of Kropp’s kills concluded set one — a set that was easily Pierre’s toughest test Thursday.
Douglas began the first set up 3-1 and later managed to keep the score tied at 9-9 after the Govs found their footing.
Pierre managed to pull away, though, as it outscored the Pats 16-9 the rest of the way. On set point, Kropp officially gave her team the set win after elevating and hammering the ball off a Douglas player and into the crowd for a kill, set up nicely by Govs senior setter Aleise Christopherson.
Pierre wins set 1, 25-18, thanks to a kill by Abigail Kropp. #CJsports #sdpreps pic.twitter.com/WzbQpKz311— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) September 1, 2023
“I will give credit to Aleise, our setter,” Kropp said when asked about her nine kills. “We have a great connection, and I know that she will always put the ball where I need it. And she hypes me up when I get kills, which always helps me do better.”
Govs senior middle hitter Reese Terwilliger also had an effective swing Thursday night, tallying seven kills.
Christopherson had 23 assists on Thursday and played a large part in the Govs being able to distribute the number of kills versus Douglas. Along with her plethora of assists, Christopherson racked up six kills as well.
The senior setter closed things out in set two when she tricked the Patriots by tipping the ball just over the top of the net and onto Douglas’ side of the court instead of setting up one of her teammates for a kill opportunity.
On match point, senior right-side and middle hitter Makayla Sherwood sent the Govs home happy with a kill. Following a Patriots volley, Sherwood elevated, reared back and struck the ball down on Douglas’ side of the court to improve Pierre’s record to 3-0.
“I’m really impressed with our balanced attack,” Pierre head coach Tiffany Stoeser said. “You know, instead of one or two hitters, we’re using all five, and we’re keeping our setter active. Aleise had six kills, which you don’t see a setter do very much. So when we can get kills off our setter or use all five hitters in a pretty balanced fashion, I think you’re going to be pretty successful. And that’s hard to defend.”
Despite serving errors throughout the match, Stoeser thought her girls served “aggressively” against the Patriots, which led to them having nearly as many aces Thursday as they had in their first two matches combined.
The Govs tallied eight aces in a 3-1 win at Rapid City Stevens on Aug. 25 and seven more in a 3-0 sweep of RC Central the next day.
Kropp led Pierre with four aces on Thursday while Boddicker had three.
“I think my serving was pretty successful, and that always gets us success in general — if we start with a good serve,” Kropp said.
When asked what she saw Thursday from her girls, Stoeser said “a lot of improvement.”
“That’s kind of been our focus is continuous improvement,” she added. “We got a lot of new girls who are rebuilding several positions, and we talk about that. We can’t focus so much on, ‘We have to win, we have to win, we have to win.’ It’s how can we control our side of the net? How can we have minimal errors? And outside of serving errors, I thought we did pretty well with that.
“I like that, I like that they’re getting more comfortable (and) more aggressive. Pretty proud of them tonight.”
Kropp shared what stood out to her in Pierre’s first home match this season.
“I think we were all each other’s hype person kind of, and that always helps bring the energy (and) bring your confidence back,” she said. “If you’ve lost it, they’ll be like, ‘Hey, you got it. You’re good.’ And I appreciate that.”
For Kropp, Thursday was her first home game as a varsity starter for the Govs.
“I was nervous, but it was definitely an exciting nervous,” Kropp said. “Just getting to play in front of my community and first time being a starter (in a home match). Definitely a little pressure, but I think I did pretty decent.”
Between her junior year and senior year, Stoeser said she’s seen “a ton of growth” from Kropp.
“You know, I would say, right now, she’s our best hitter, and she’s attacking just as well as any of our hitters, and she’s passing well,” Stoeser said. “I’m just thrilled for her senior season, and that she gets to perform like this.”
Overall, Terwilliger said it was “really exciting” to play on their home court for the first time this season and get a win on it, too.
“We have the best fans,” Terwilliger said. “Everyone always shows up, (and) we have a really good student section. It was packed.”
