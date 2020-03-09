Robby, 38
Robby has lived in Pierre all of his life. He works at the Cowboy Country Store in Fort Pierre and lives in his own apartment. He likes his apartment and having neighbors. Robby likes watching television, going to the movie theater, bowling and playing basketball. If Robby could achieve anything in his sport, it would be to run faster. Robby needs encouragement from his coach to give 100 percent. He encourages his teammates not to mess around. He likes to see his friends and to work hard.
Trenton Gore, 17
Trenton Gore has lived in Pierre since he was three years old. His uncle has down syndrome. Gore participates in football, wrestling and track. He chose to play basketball because why not? He continues to play the sport because it is fun. If he could achieve anything in his sport, it would be to make it to the pros. Gore needs support from his coach to ensure that he gives 100 percent. He can help his team by practicing with them. Just being involved in sports brings him joy. Gore is full of energy.
Colton Miles, 16
Colton Miles is a 16-year-old junior at Sully Buttes High School. His entire family is important to him. He loves to bowl and play sports. He participates in basketball, track, power lifting, bocce, softball and bowling. He likes to be active, and he loves to compete. Miles really wants to beat Huron. He needs support, guidance and leadership from his coach to give 100 percent. He can make his teammates better by encouraging them. Miles enjoys running and being with his teammates. He is a die hard Packers fan.
Jacob Wheeler, 27
Jacob moved to Pierre almost five years ago, and he really likes living here. Jacob works at Dakotamart. He likes to play video games, ride his bike, go boating, bowl and play basketball. Jacob chooses to play basketball because it is fun to meet new people. He loves to make three-point shots. Jacob thinks his coaches are great. He can make his teammates better by passing, rebounding and encouraging them. His favorite player is LeBron James.
Grady Theobald, 17
Grady Theobald is a sophomore at Riggs High School. When he is not practicing for Special Olympics, he loves to work on the family farm and ranch. He loves this time of year when the cows start having their babies. Theobald participates in bowling. He chose to play basketball because he gets to shoot hoops with his friends. He wants to help his team win. Theobald needs helpful advice from his coaches. Practicing and supporting his teammates will make them better. Theobald enjoys playing on the team with his friends. He is a nice guy.
Marcus Mancuso, 17
Marcus Mancuso likes to hang out with girls and listen to his favorite artist, Eminem. Mancuso also participates in bowling. He has fun hanging out with his friends. Marcus really wants to win gold. He needs his coaches to help him. He can make his teammates better by encouraging them. His favorite player is Kobe Bryant. Mancuso is a great lover to his friends.
Jeff Gascoigne
Jeff Gascoigne is originally from Agar. He is a die hard Sully Buttes Chargers and Green Bay Packers fan. Gascoigne is a cheerleader for the Wildcats. He loves to cheer on his teammates because that makes him happy. He needs encouragement from his coaches. He can make his teammates better by helping them with their cheers. Performing in Onida brought Gascoigne the most joy. He wants people to know that he is a nice person that loves the Chargers.
Anthony Steely, 26
This is Anthony Steely’s first year participating in the Special Olympics. He enjoys softball and playing with his brothers, Jason and Chad Steely. Anthony enjoys riding dirt bikes and four wheelers, as well as ice fishing. He participates in motocross, four wheeling, bowling, softball and basketball. Steely loves to make half court shots. He wants acceptance and to win the gold. Steely likes to tease. He needs reassurance from his coaches to give 100 percent. He enjoys hanging out with his teammates. Steely is very kindhearted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.