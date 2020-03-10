Troy Anderson-Collins, 32
Troy has participated in Special Olympics for a long time. He enjoys the sports and hanging out with friends. He is very helpful with his brother Noah. He keeps his family on time. Anderson-Collins participates in bocci and basketball. He enjoys the game. He most wants to achieve a gold medal. Anderson-Collins need encouragement, lots of praise, and to know that he’s doing a good job. He most enjoys making baskets. Anderson-Collins loves to be on time, and he doesn’t like to be dirty.
Luke Dokken, 40
Luke Dokken likes to make jokes with his friends. He lives in his own apartment, and he likes his neighbors. Dokken likes to listen to music on his Ipod. He participates in bowling. Dokken likes to play basketball because he thinks it’s fun. He most wants to make all his shots. Dokken needs praise and help refocusing. The thing that Dokken likes the most about his sport is being able to see his friends.
Ethan Kenzy, 12
Ethan Kenzy is a sixth grader at Georgia Morse Middle School. He has two little brothers and a little sister. Kenzy loves watching all sports, but the Twins and Vikings are his favorites. This is his fifth year playing Special Olympics. Kenzy participates in track. He chooses to play basketball because it’s his favorite sport. He continues to play because he wants to get better. He most wants to make a three point shot. Kenzy most needs encouragement to ensure he is giving his best. He makes his teammates better by encouraging them. Kenzy most enjoys playing with his teammates.
David Gascoigne, 61
David Gascoigne is originally from Agar. He is a basketball player that likes to hunt deer. Gascoigne likes basketball. He continues to play the sport because he loves it. He most wants to win games. He needs his coaches’ leadership help to give 100 percent. He can help his teammates by cheering them on. He most enjoys having fun with his teammates. Gascoigne loves his Wildcats.
Chad Steely, 28
Chad Steely has been participating in Special Olympics for four years. He tried softball last summer with his brothers Jason and Anthony. Steely had a good time. He loves to play basketball, and is a great rebounder. Steely enjoys working at Bob’s Lounge. He chose to play basketball because he wanted to give it a try. He continues to play the sport because he loves medals. Steely most wants a gold medal and to have a great time with his teammates. He most needs to understand what is being asked of him in order to give 100 percent. He most enjoys cheering his teammates on. Steely loves his routine, which he never changes.
Jennie, 33
Jennie has lived in Pierre, and played basketball, for a long time. She lives in her own apartment. Jennie likes to watch tv, and to go to the movies. She likes to play basketball. Jennie most wants to make more hoops. She most needs encouragement. Jennie can make her teammates better by telling them “you can do it.” She most likes to see her friends, and to do a good job.
Sammy Voegele, 29
Sammy Voegele is from Mobridge. She has two brothers and two sisters. Voegele participates in bowling, basketball and volleyball. She chose to play basketball because it is a good sport that she loves. It helps her stay in shape. Voegele most needs encouragement. She can help teammates get better by practicing. Voegele loves hanging out with friends, and is friendly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.