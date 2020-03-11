Levi Schmidt, 29
Levi Schmidt lived in Vivian, and he went to Lyman County for school. Schmidt graduated in 2009. He now lives in Pierre, where he works at La Minestra. Schmidt likes to compete and have fun while playing basketball. He most wants to be the team captain of a State winning thing. Schmidt most needs help to do things right. He makes his teammates better by encouraging them. His coach brings him the most joy. Schmidt also likes country music.
Noah Anderson-Collins, 32
Noah Anderson-Collins is a kind fellow that enjoys helping his family, and playing games with his cousin Andi. He is a great basketball player. Anderson-Collins likes to tease his family, because it makes him giggle. He also plays bocci. Anderson-Collins loves basketball. He most wants to earn a gold medal. Anderson-Collins needs reassurance to make sure he gets started. He loves to make baskets.
Ray, 64
Ray likes basketball and bowling. He likes to shoot. Ray continues to play basketball because he likes the sport. He most wants to make all of his baskets. He needs more practice to ensure he’s giving 100 percent. Ray pays attention to his coach. Making baskets brings him the most joy. Ray is a kind person.
Jonathan Weitschat, 32
Jonathan Weitschat has two beautiful kids and a beautiful wife. He loves the Lord. Weitschat likes to help people when they need help. He also plays softball. Weitschat enjoys basketball, and he believes that it is a fun sport. He most wants to go to the National Special Olympics. Weitschat needs his coaches to keep working with him. He can make his teammates better by encouraging them. Weitschat loves his teammates. He is very outgoing.
Jason Steely, 32
Jason Steely started to play basketball at a young age, because his dad played it. Aside from basketball, Steely participates in wrestling, football, softball and motocross. He is very competitive in nature, and he enjoys helping others. Steely loves basketball, even though he has health issues. He is also a father.
David Haskell, 31
David Haskell likes to play PlayStation. He saves up his money to buy video games. Haskell has four roommates that he spends most of his time with. He really likes bowling. Haskell plays basketball because it is fun. He would most like to make baskets and win games. He needs his coaches to cheer him on. Haskell also likes to cheer on his teammates. Shooting the ball brings Haskell the most joy.
Abby Farris, 20
Abby Farris is a 20 year old with Down’s Syndrome. She has a job at the cupcake shop Pure Bliss. Farris loves to swim and camp. She is a cheerleader for the Wildcats. Farris also participates in bowling, softball and bocce ball. She continues to lead cheers because she loves it. Farris most wants to be the best. She needs a coach that understands her to ensure she gives her best.
