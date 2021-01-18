The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestling team had a very busy weekend of action. They competed in a dual against the Huron Tigers in Huron on Friday. The Govs girls wrestling team headed to Harrisburg for a girls tournament on Saturday, while the Govs boys competed in the Jerry Opbroek Invitational in Mitchell.
Friday’s dual saw the Govs defeat the Tigers 62-11. The Govs won seven matches by pinfall, two matches by forfeit, and one match each by technical fall and decision. The fastest pin for the night came from junior Hayden Shaffer, who pinned Colt Dunkelberger in 23 seconds.
The Govs junior varsity team also saw action on Friday in Huron. The Govs JV grapplers won every one of their matches to defeat the Tigers 75-0. All but one of their wins was by pinfall.
There were 13 teams in total at the Harrisburg Girls Tournament on Saturday. No team scores were taken, but that didn’t stop the Govs from having a strong showing, with every girl placing in the top three of their brackets. Five Govs grapplers came away with championships. Those wrestlers were Mylie Taylor, Mary Mehlhaff, Mary Chessmore, Ciara McFarling and Marlee Shorter.
The Jerry Opbroek Invitational in Mitchell had six teams competing in it. The Govs finished in second place as a team by finishing with 191 team points. Rapid City Stevens won the Jerry Opbroek Invitational with a score of 222 team points, while Mitchell came in third with a score of 186 team points.
Individually, the Govs had four wrestlers come home from Mitchell with a championship. Those wrestlers were Blake Judson, Tyson Johnson, Regan Bollweg and Preston Taylor. Bollweg also earned the Adam Aslesen Award of Excellence.
The Govs grapplers will have another busy weekend ahead of them this weekend, but they get to sleep in their own beds. Friday night will see the Govs host the Brookings Bobcats and Brandon Valley Lynx in a pair of duals at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. Action is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT. The Govs will also host the annual East/West Duals at Riggs Gymnasium on Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT.
