The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestling team kicked off their season at the Clark/Willow Lake Invitational in Clark on Saturday. Saturday’s tournament was the first tournament that the Pierre girls wrestlers saw action as their own team since girls wrestling was instituted this past summer.
As a team, the Govs boys placed first out of seven teams with a score of 189.5 team points. Clark/Willow Lake placed second with 125 team points. The Govs girls did not factor into the Govs boys team score.
The Govs had several wrestlers place first in their respective weight classes. They were led by junior Blake Judson, who placed first at 120 pounds. Judson was also named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament. Junior Noah Williams placed first at 113 pounds, while freshman Tristan Spencer placed first at 126 pounds. Freshman Trey Lewis placed first at 145 pounds, while freshman Lucas Chamberlin placed first at 170 pounds. Sophomore Gavin Stotts rounded out the Govs boys by placing first at 195 pounds.
On the girls side, freshman Emalee Larson placed first in the Blue division. Eighth grader Ciara McFarling placed first in the White division.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs wrestling team will next see action at the Rapid City Invitational at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center this coming weekend. Action on Friday is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. MT, while Saturday’s action is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. MT. Visiting team spectators are limited to two passes per rostered participant and coach. High school students may attend with a valid student ID. Elementary students may attend if they have a voucher. If these students attend, they will need to sit with their parents. If you do not have a ticket voucher, you will not be allowed into the event. Hand sanitizer will be provided at the entrance and exits. Spectators are expected to observe six foot social distance rules, and are required to wear masks. Spectators are expected to leave the arena immediately upon completion of the tournament. No mingling in the arena or parking lot will be permitted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.