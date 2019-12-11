The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors and Sully Buttes Chargers wrestling teams will each see their first dual action of the season on Thursday. The Govs will host the Harrisburg Tigers in a dual at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre, while the Chargers will head to Presho for the Lyman Quadrangular.
The Tigers are 3-1 this season. They have beat Huron Aberdeen Central and Yankton but have lost to Watertown. The Govs come in ranked no. 2 in Class A, while the Tigers are no. 10. The Govs have 12 ranked wrestlers, while the Tigers have nine ranked wrestlers.
Ranked wrestlers for the Govs include Blake Judson, Trey Lewis, Kahlor Hindman, Deegan Houska, Hayden Shaffer, Tyson Johnson, Cade Hinkle, Jack Van Camp, Maguire Raske, Regan Bollweg, Jacob Larson and Preston Taylor.
Ranked wrestlers for the Tigers include Peyton Tryon, Logan O’Connor, Jagger Gribble, Dylan Hage, Ryan Hirschkorn, Jace Jones, Trey Stauffacher, Gavin Gulbranson and Ayden Viox. There is a potential for ranked matchups at seven different weight classes. The Govs are ranked higher than the Tigers in nine weight classes.
The Chargers will face the Lyman Raiders, Miller/Highmore-Harrold Bandits and Lower Brule. The Raiders are the only team of the four teams to compete in a dual. They defeated the Stanley County Buffaloes and Todd County Falcons last Thursday. The Raiders are the top ranked dual team in Class B. They have two ranked wrestlers in Bryson Muirhead (113 pounds) and Shilo Mowry (132 pounds).
The Govs’ dual against Harrisburg is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. The Lyman quadrangular is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT.
