The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors cross country team competed in the Watertown Watoma Invitational at Cattail Crossing Golf Course in Watertown on Thursday. A total of 554 runners competed in six races.
As a team, the Govs girls varsity placed ninth with an average time of 22:10.40. Sioux Falls Lincoln placed first in the girls varsity race with an average time of 19:27.80.
Individually, the Govs were led by Autumn Iverson, who finished in 35th place with a time of 21:18.00. Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Alli Bainbridge placed first with a time of 17:42.00.
In the boys varsity race, the Govs placed fifth as a team with an average time of 17:17.20. Aberdeen Central came in first with an average time of 16:59.20.
Hayden Shaffer led the Govs by placing second with a time of 16:22.00. Aberdeen Central’s Josh Martin placed first with a time of 16:13.00.
In the junior varsity ranks, the Govs girls were led by Ava Johnson, who placed fourth with a time of 17:26.00. Jamin McGray led the boys by finishing in 21st place with a time of 15:31.00. Brandon Valley’s Lilian Rude placed first in the girls junior varsity race with a time of 16:32.00, while Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Will Sugrue placed first in the boys junior varsity race with a time of 14:24.00.
In the middle school races, Harrisburg’s Addison Reilly placed first in the girls race with a time of 11:19.00. Aberdeen Central’s Tate DeVries placed first in the boys race with a time of 10:41.00. Pierre did not have a runner in either race.
The Govs will next see action at the ESD Conference Meet at McHardy Park in Brandon next Saturday. Action for those races is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.
