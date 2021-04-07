Pierre Youth Bowlers

The Pierre USBC girls travel bowling team of Kailey Rolf, Jesalyn Zimmerman, Courtney Potter and Emily Kringel took home first place at an ESD competition in Mitchell earlier this season. 

 Erin Marie Zimmerman

The Pierre USBC Youth bowling travel team took home first place at an ESD competition at the end of January in Pierre. The team is composed of junior Kailey Rolf, sophomore Jesalyn Zimmerman, and seventh graders Courtney Potter and Emily Kringel. They are coached by Chad Kringel. The State Bowling Tournament is April 17-18 in Aberdeen.

