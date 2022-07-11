Pierre Little League 12U All-Stars advanced to the state finals in Rapid City after going 2-1 in the East River Sub-District tournament during the weekend at Griffin Park.
Sioux Falls also advanced after going 2-0 and winning the tournament. Pierre placed second. Brandon Valley went 1-2 and Huron was 0-2.
Pierre Coach Matt Northrup was pleased with his team.
“Porter Hunsley and Will Eilers batted well through the weekend and we had strong pitching from Maddox (Dokken) in the first game,” Northrup said. “Brecken Fuhrman pitched a fantastic (second) game and Porter Hunsley (pitched well) with Landon Van Roekel finishing the last game.”
During the first game on Friday against Huron, Hunsley went four-for-four, including a double and triple, to lead Pierre to a 12-2 win.
Hunsley also scored three runs and stole three bases.
Pierre scored five runs in the first inning. Fuhrman hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring two runs.
Dokken pitched a two-hitter for the win, striking out six in four innings. The game ended after the fourth innings.
Pierre collected eight hits and had four walks. Hayden Northrup and Tucker Swenson each scored two runs. Jace Hand hit a double.
In game two against Sioux Falls on Saturday, Pierre trailed 2-1 going into the fifth inning.
“Sioux Falls got the bases loaded and managed to get three runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth,” Northrup said.
Pierre’s only two hits came from Eiler and Hand. Eiler hit a double.
Fuhrman was tagged with the loss, giving up six hits, striking out seven and walking three.
In the final game on Sunday, Pierre edged Brandon Valley 4-3. Hunsley went three-for-three, including a triple, and Eiler picked up two hits.
Pierre scored a run in the first inning when Hand singled. Brandon Valley evened up the score at the bottom of the first.
Pierre scored a run in the fifth and Brandon Valley responded with a run.
Pierre pulled away for good with two runs in the third inning.
Hunsley earned the win, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out eight over four and one-third innings.
Pierre will play its first state tournament game on July 21. In the meantime, Northrup said the team will focus on hitting during its practices.
“We will be seeing some top-end pitching with 62 mph fast balls,” he said.
It was the first time Pierre has hosted an All-Star tournament.
“I thought it was a smashing success,” CCBA President Kirk Van Roekel said. “We had a lot of positive comments, especially on the playing field from the visiting teams. It’s an initiative for the Little League to have these tournaments moved from one Little League town to another. Pierre is definitely a logical spot for a state tournament.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.