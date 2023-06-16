Deegan Houska ended his Pierre athletics career on the highest of notes. In his senior year alone, he captured four state championships in three sports — football, wrestling and baseball.

“It’s pretty special just to be on top in most of the athletics you compete in for your school and your community,” Houska said.

family

The Houska family, pictured from left to right are Swaylee, Trinity, Deegan, Tanya and Lincoln.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-316-7057 ext. 6819

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments