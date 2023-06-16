Deegan Houska ended his Pierre athletics career on the highest of notes. In his senior year alone, he captured four state championships in three sports — football, wrestling and baseball.
“It’s pretty special just to be on top in most of the athletics you compete in for your school and your community,” Houska said.
This past fall, Houska helped lead the Governors to their sixth-straight 11 AA football state title when Pierre beat Tea Area, 35-20, in the championship game on Nov. 12 at the DakotaDome.
As the team’s “Sam” linebacker in 2022, he finished with 34 solo tackles, which ranked second on Pierre’s defense, and 55 total. Houska also led the Govs with six pass breakups and recorded his lone interception in the title game.
“The unique part of the position that he played is just that he is a linebacker. And at times, he’s a DB. At times, it’s more of a safety,” head coach Steve Steele said. “It’s not an easy thing for any person to do because you need linebacker traits and you need safety traits. He was someone that had both of those traits, and he was also someone that excelled at both of those traits.”
Houska followed up that performance on the gridiron with a historic season on the mat.
In late February, was crowned the 160-pound champion of Class A when he defeated Sioux Falls O’Gorman’s Keenan Sherdian by a 10-6 decision in the title match at the SDHSAA Boys State Wrestling Tournament at The Monument.
The senior would then go on to help Pierre secure the Class A Duals State Championship after the Govs dethroned the defending state champion Brandon Valley Lynx, 34-33, by a forfeit tiebreaker.
Houska said of all the titles he won his senior year, the individual wrestling crown meant the most because it was a lifelong achievement finally fulfilled. He was the state runner-up in 2021.
“It’s been my dream as a kid to be able to win a state title by myself as an individual,” Houska said. “Obviously, you have your teammates to help achieve those goals. But, when you’re on the mat live with a different opponent, it’s just you and the other person. One person is going to win.”
In fact, after beating Sheridan, Houska shared a touching moment with his father, Trinity, in the stands.
“It was pretty emotional for both of us,” Trinity Houska, a former wrestler at Chamberlain High School, said. “You know, he finally crossed the finish line. (He) came up to the stands, and I gave him a hug. He said, “I did it, Dad. I did it.’ It was pretty cool.”
A photo of the two hugging was taken across the arena, and Deegan uses it as his phone’s lock screen.
In the spring, Houska juggled track and field and baseball, finding success in both.
On the track, he competed in multiple events this season, such as the 100-meter dash, 300-meter hurdles, 4x400 relay, triple jump and pole vault. At the same time, Houska played as Pierre’s starting catcher in all 19 games.
He caught 123 total innings and racked up a team-high 160 putouts while also being very productive with the bat. His 14 hits in 47 at-bats ranked fourth among the Govs, and Houska finished third in walks (13) and fourth in batting average (.298). He tallied 11 RBIs as well.
“I really believe that if you can do something, you should go do it,” Houska said of competing in two sports simultaneously. “If you have time to do it, you should do it. Be a kid for once.”
On May 27, the senior Gov epitomized his commitment to both sports when he competed in track and played postseason baseball within a 30-minute span.
Houska took part in the Class AA Boys 300-Meter Hurdles Finals at the SDHSAA Track & Field Meet at Howard Wood Field, which began at 1:20 that afternoon. He crossed the finish line in 41.82 seconds, which earned him seventh place.
Following the awards presentation, Houska quickly grabbed his gear and hopped in his uncle’s Jeep, as the two rode over to Sioux Falls Stadium. Houska arrived at the baseball field about 1:40-1:45.
He replenished his body with some Gatorade, peanut butter sandwiches and bananas before catching 14 innings behind the plate for Pierre.
“It was definitely draining. I was pretty tired,” Houska said.
He pushed through, though, and later celebrated the baseball program’s first-ever Class A state championship with his teammates. The Govs defeated Brandon Valley, 2-0, in the semifinals and Harrisburg, 4-2, in the title game.
“That was the last time I was able to compete with my teammates and friends that I’ve grown up with throughout the years,” Houska said. “That one was really special.”
Head coach Steve Gray chimed in on his catcher withstanding a state track meet and two baseball games in the same day.
“On that Saturday, it wasn’t crazy hot, but it was still pretty hot,” Gray said. “To have the physical stamina to do that, there’s very few people that could do both of those things in one day and perform at that level, which is a cool thing to see.”
On top of his championships, the Pierre senior made the Academic All-State Team for wrestling and baseball as well. Trinity Houska said his son’s accomplishments this school year haven’t sunk in quite yet.
“I never was able to achieve one state title, and he, with football, with baseball, with wrestling combined, had four his senior year. It’s unthinkable,” he added. “But it goes to show how hard he’s worked, how much time and drive he’s put into these things — So, it’s pretty crazy and pretty proud of him as a parent.”
Deegan, who moved with his family from Chamberlain to Pierre in 2014, ended his Governor career as an eight-time state champion. He was a part of three more football state titles in 2019, ‘20 and ‘21, as well as another wrestling duals state championship (‘20-21).
“An absolutely incredible athlete to be able to excel in all four sports,” Steele said. “I think we’re fortunate to have a lot of (multi-sport) athletes, but we don’t have a lot of Deegan (multi-sport) athletes — He’ll be sorely missed in all four sports.”
So, how has Houska accumulated this much success?
“It’s kind of everything,” Pierre wrestling head coach Shawn Lewis said. “I mean, when you do things right the way that Deegan does things right in every aspect of your life, you’re bound to have success — He’s just a guy you want to have in your school and on your team, no matter what sport it is.”
Houska credits his athletic achievements to his coaches in the capital city.
“Pierre definitely has the best coaching staff in the state. I highly doubt anyone can compare,” he said. “There’s a reason I’ve won four state titles. It’s because of my coaches.”
Houska made sure to credit his parents as well.
“Just being able to push me and work hard and make sure to try to achieve my goals,” he said. “Just to be a good kid, too. My mom pushes me to be that good person, always be the guy that won’t do it. Someone’s got to do it, so why not me? Be that guy, step up, be a good leader. So, if I had to shout out some people, it would definitely be my parents for making me the person I am today.”
Deegan’s mother, Tanya, found one of the most impressive things about her son’s success in his senior year was how he battled his way back from a torn labrum in his left shoulder and a partially torn meniscus in his right knee. Houska suffered both injuries during his junior year on the football field.
“If you were to go back 12-14 months, I’m not sure he would have come back the way he came back,” Tanya Houska said. “That’s probably the part of it, to me, that I think is just pretty awesome and pretty incredible. He went through a lot of ups and downs with his injuries, and still came back and accomplished some pretty big feats.”
But looking back on it, Tanya said it wasn’t all that surprising given his competitive nature that stems from both of his parents.
“He’s just a competitor. Plain and simple, Deegan is a competitor,” she said. “He likes to win, and I think it’s just ingrained in him that sports is kind of where — it’s his passion. He likes to compete.”
And Deegan isn’t done competing in sports just yet.
He hopes to make the South Dakota State University wrestling team as a walk-on. Houska also plans to sign with the South Dakota Army National Guard on Jun. 26 to become part of the 12th Charlie Boat Crew.
He explained how all of this success he experienced in high school athletics will prepare him for his next chapter in life.
“Just being able to go through difficult times,” Houska said. “Life is full of difficult times, especially in wrestling when you’re cutting weight and you’re regretting it all and not knowing what to do and wondering if I should still be doing this and all that. Just being able to push through. Life won’t quit, so why quit sports? It’s just a great life lesson. (There are) lessons all around sports. That’s why I love them.”
As he prepares for the next step in his journey, Houska shared two final words.
“Go Govs,” he said.
