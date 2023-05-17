Watertown Invite

Pierre's Hattie Baldwin tees off on No. 8 Red during Tuesday's Watertown Invite at Cattail Crossing Golf Course. She tied for 16th with an 86, and the Govs placed fourth overall with 350 team points.

 Roger Merriam / Public Opinion

Hattie Baldwin, one of three seniors for Pierre girls golf, got off to a bumpy start in her final season with the Governors. But a couple of weeks ago, she found her groove and hasn’t looked back since.

Through the first four meets of 2023, Baldwin only scored in the 80s once. That was when she shot an 86 to finish tied for 21st place at the Pierre Invitational on Apr. 25 at Hillsview Golf Course.

Pierre Invitational

Pierre's Hattie Baldwin studies the green during the Pierre Invitational on Apr. 25 at Hillsview Golf Course. She tied for 24th place after shooting an 86.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments