Pierre swimmers participating in the 13 and older groups during the 2022 Long Course State A Swim Meet in Sioux Falls were Kendra Rounds, left-front, Charlie Hull and Michelle Weiss, Jaycee Bauer, back, Ella Ward-Zeller, Colton Cass and Coach Kent Huckins.
Pierre swimmers participating in the 12 and under groups during the 2022 Long Course State A Swim Meet in Sioux Falls were Abram Doll, left, Benjamin Murphy, Aubrey Chamberlin, Bentley Frost, Trey Linn, Finley Ellwein, Jagger Gardner and Caleb Hutton.
High-point Pierre winners during the 2022 Long Course State A Swim Meet in Sioux Falls included Finley Ellwein, fourth in the 9- and 10-year-old boys’ division, Caleb Hutton, second in the 11- and 12-year-old boys’ division and Ella Ward-Zeller and Michelle Weiss, both third in the 17- and 19-year-old girls’ division.
Sixteen Pierre swimmers competed in the end-of-summer season event last weekend.
In the 11- and 12-year-old girls’ division, Aubrey Chamberlain placed seventh in the 50 breaststroke and 10th in the 100 breaststroke.
In the 13- and 14-year-old girls’ division, Charlie Hull took fourth in the 200 free; fifth in the 200 back, and 100 and 1500 free; and sixth in the 50 free and 800 free, and 100 back.
In the 15- and 16-year-old girls’ division, Jaycee Bauer placed eighth in the 100 breaststroke and 400 IM, ninth in the 200 back and 200 breaststroke, 10th in the 100 back and 11th in 200 IM.
In the 15- and 19-year-old girls’ division, Kendra Rounds placed sixth inthe 800 free, eighth in the 100 back, 10th in the 400 free, 11th in the 100 fly, 12th in the 50 free, 13th in the 200 free and 14th in the 100 free; Ward-Zeller placed second in the 100 and 200 back, third in the 200 and 400 IM, fourth in the 200 breaststroke, and sixth in the 100 breaststroke and 200 free; Weiss, second in the 800 and 1500 free, fourth in the 50, 100, 200 and 400 free, and sixth in the 100 fly.
In the 8 and under boys’ division, Bentley Frost took ninth in the 200 free, 11th in the 100 free and 15th in the 50 back
In the 9- and 10-year-old boys’ division, Abram Doll placed 14th in the 50 breaststroke, 15th in the 200 free, 16th in the 100 breaststroke and 19th in the 50 and 100 free; Finley Ellwein took second in the 50 back and breaststroke, third in the 200 back and 100 breaststroke, fourth in the 100 free and fifth in the 50 free; Benjamin Murphy placed sixth in the 50 fly, 13th in the 100 free, 15th in the 50 free,17th in the 100 back and 18th in the 50 back.
In the 11- and 12-year-old boys’ division, Jagger Gardner placed fourth in the 100 free, sixth in the 200 free and 200 IM; seventh in the 50 and 100 breaststroke and 50 free, and eighth in the 400 free; Hutton placed first in the 50 and 100 back, second in the 50, 100 and 400 free, third in the 200 free and fourth in the 50 fly; Trey Linn placed 14th in the 100 breaststroke, 15th in the 100 back, 16th in the 50 back and breaststroke, 19th in the 100 free; and Matthew Maritz took 12th in the 100 back and 15th in the 50 back.
In the 13- and 14-year-old boys’ division, Colton Cass placed ninth in the 1500 free, 10th in the 200 back and 50 free,11th in the 400 free, 12th in the 800 free, 13th in the 200 free and 14th in the 100 free; and Christopher Jensen took 13th in the 200 back and 16th in the 50 free.
