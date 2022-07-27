High-point Pierre winners during the 2022 Long Course State A Swim Meet in Sioux Falls included Finley Ellwein, fourth in the 9- and 10-year-old boys’ division, Caleb Hutton, second in the 11- and 12-year-old boys’ division and Ella Ward-Zeller and Michelle Weiss, both third in the 17- and 19-year-old girls’ division.

Sixteen Pierre swimmers competed in the end-of-summer season event last weekend.

