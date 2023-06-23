Pierre’s Jett Zabel verbally committed to North Dakota State University football Thursday.
The Governors tight end announced his decision on his official Twitter account late Thursday morning.
Thank you to everyone who has helped me out along the way. I am so grateful for this opportunity. With that being said, I’m committing to North Dakota State University to further my academic and athletic career!#rollherd pic.twitter.com/KZJOQput2s— Jett Zabel (@JettZabel23) June 22, 2023
“It’s a relief,” Zabel said. “It’s been my dream school for a while now — It’s good to be where I’m needed and where home is.”
Over the past three months, Zabel has received scholarships from 11 NCAA Division-I schools. His first came on March 2 when the University of Pittsburgh offered him.
Zabel’s full list of offers currently include Pittsburgh, Memphis, Wyoming, NDSU, South Dakota, Western Kentucky, Army, Western Michigan, Ball State, Coastal Carolina and the University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB).
The rising senior at T.F. Riggs High School said “a lot of things” led to him choosing the Bison, but two immediately came to mind.
“Distance for my parents and my grandma to travel, that was a big thing,” Zabel said. “And then culture. I mean, culture is overused, but they just built it. They’re one of the best programs in college. I just want to carry the winning over from the Governors to the Bison.”
His brother, Grey, is a rising senior offensive lineman for NDSU and graduated from T.F. Riggs in 2020.
“Yeah, that’s going to be really cool,” Jett Zabel said of possibly playing with his older brother. “He’s going to teach me the ropes. I mean, nothing is given. But, overall, it’s going to be really fun to play with him and be a part of the Bison.”
Jett had a breakout season for Pierre in 2022. Zabel led the Govs in receiving touchdowns (13) and finished second in receiving yards (842), as he helped them capture their sixth-straight 11AA state championship last fall.
His efforts earned him All-State and All-Eastern South Dakota Athletic Conference honors.
When asked about the timing of his commitment, Zabel noted it’s about helping him prepare for his senior season on the gridiron, where he has a chance to become a four-time state champion and extend Pierre’s streak of consecutive state titles.
“I wanted to do it before the season because I just want to focus on winning a championship. That’s the main goal,” Zabel said. “I just want to have everything off my shoulders.”
