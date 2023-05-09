In October, Pierre’s Jonathan Lyons signed with Dakota Wesleyan University baseball to further his academic and athletic career.
“I always wanted to play college baseball when I was little. And towards the end of high school, I guess, I didn't think I'd ever get to see that dream through,” Lyons said during Thursday’s practice at Hyde Stadium. “But, obviously, I made that dream come to reality, and it's really cool to see that happen. I hope more kids all get on that path and really try to play college baseball.”
Lyons, a senior third baseman for the Governors, joined a 2023 class that has 16 total signees and eight from South Dakota.
“When I heard Jonny was signing with them, I was very proud. He worked so hard for this, in the spring, summer and everything,” Govs junior and teammate Jett Zabel said. “I'm just very glad for him because playing baseball at the next level is big-time. Playing any sport at the next level is big-time. I hope he does well there.”
Lyons said he started to realize that college baseball could really be in his future last June while playing for Pierre Post 8 when he, at one point, had a .471 batting average.
That’s when Post 8 head coach Brian White asked Lyons if he could contact college coaches about Lyons.
“He started talking to coaches for me. And wherever tournaments we went to, I had coaches talking to me from there,” Lyons said. “It never really amounted to a whole lot.”
Later that summer, he had a seven-game stretch at the plate where it seemed Lyons hit everything opposing pitchers threw to him.
From Jun. 30 to Jul. 9, he racked up 14 hits, four doubles and six RBI’s while batting .608. Lyons improved his season average by 90 points (.373), slugging 132 points (.482) and on-base plus slugging 203 points (.924) during that period.
Lyons finished his 2022 summer campaign first on Post 8 in doubles (nine), third in hits (31) and fifth in average (.307). He also had 12 multi-hit games, including four where he got three knocks.
On Aug. 28, Lyons traveled to Mitchell to take part in DWU’s Prospect Camp at Drake Field. The Tigers immediately expressed interest in the Pierre native.
“I had a really good tryout, and they contacted me the day after and asked me to come up for an official visit,” Lyons said. “So I went down there, and they showed me around the school. I really liked the school a lot. Then, they gave me the offer, and really just talked me through what my role would be there and how day-to-day life would look over there.”
Lyons left DWU’s campus impressed with what the school had to offer.
“They have a good program, good school, good community,” he said.
In September, Lyons committed to the Tigers and inked his National Letter of Intent a month later.
This wasn’t the first time Lyons impressed a coaching staff with his abilities at the dish, though.
“His bat was always the thing that was going to get him on the field,” Pierre head coach Steve Gray said of his initial impressions of Lyons when he began coaching him in 2021. “Last year, he got an opportunity, and he never came off the field. So that's kind of the thing that is definitely going to drive him.”
In the field, the third baseman has shown flashes as well. He had an .857 fielding percentage last summer for Post 8 and is currently tied for fourth with 19 putouts this spring for the Govs.
Lyons will also pitch when called upon.
During Saturday’s 6-5 win over Brandon Valley in Game 2 of a doubleheader at Hyde Stadium, he came in relief, pitching four innings, tallying two strikeouts while giving up four hits, a walk and an earned run.
His efforts gave Pierre its seventh-straight win and third consecutive series sweep.
“I think I’m really well-rounded. I mean, I don't stick out like crazy, but I really get the job done when I’m needed,” Lyons said. “Offensively or defensively, I'm always there, and I'm usually a consistent player for us.”
Lyons credited much of his recent success to his work done off the field, especially in the weight room. And Gray has seen the results.
“He is definitely a different individual, physically, than he was last year. He just shrunk by 20 pounds or so and put on quality muscle,” Gray said. “So he went from not as light as an athlete to now where he's a lot more light-footed and a lot quicker. His quickness has improved a bunch.”
Lyons also made sure to credit former Gov Peyton Zabel, who coached Lyons and his Post 8 team last summer and pitches for Texas State University as a redshirt junior.
“He really gave me a lot of knowledge, a lot of tips to help me succeed last year, and it helped a lot,” Lyons said. “I think that was a big part of me getting to sign with Dakota Wesleyan.”
Lyons, a former catcher who last caught for his 14U team, said DWU wants him at third base when he arrives on campus.
“I think it's going to be a lot of fun to play there and just really succeed there,” he said. “It’s a good baseball community.”
The future Tiger said his goal is to earn a spot where he can see the field during his first year in Mitchell.
“Being a freshman, playing right away is not easy, no matter what level you're at,” Lyons said. “They have a pretty young team. I think I can go up there, and if I really show out in the fall, I could play some ball in the spring for them and help them out a little bit.”
Gray stated that “sky’s the limit” for Lyons at DWU.
“It's all about time and effort they want to put in,” Gray said. “That's the great thing about baseball, you don’t have to be the biggest, strongest, fastest dude to be very successful.”
In December, Lyons and four other high school seniors were announced winners of DWU’s Presidential Leadership Scholarship. Students must meet particular “leadership/service” qualifications and maintain a 3.25 grade point average or higher to qualify, according to the university’s website.
When asked what kind of player Dakota Wesleyan will be getting from Lyons, Gray had this to say about his third baseman.
“A good, quality individual,” he said. “That's the number one thing that, as a coach, you don’t have to worry about somebody's character and if they're going to show up on time, they're going to do their school stuff — You're getting a quality dude there.”
Zabel said, “DWU is getting a really good leader.”
“(Being a) leader is a big thing. He'll take pride in that,” he added.
So far this spring for Pierre, Lyons holds a .138 average at the plate and has driven in five. He also is tied for fifth in walks with five.
The Govs have five regular-season games left, and their next one will be Wednesday at Harrisburg at 6 p.m.
“My offensive side hasn’t really shown so far. I've had a slow start to the spring season so far. But last summer, I really took off, and (DWU) took notice of that,” Lyons said. “I think if I can get to that and, obviously, keep going from there, I’m going to be a big help for them, offensively.”
He will have more opportunities to warm up his bat, as Lyons will play with Post 8 this summer before reporting to Dakota Wesleyan in August.
“I can’t wait for it,” he said. “This will be a lot of fun. We have a good group of guys here in the spring and a good group of guys in the summer, and DWU will be a lot of fun, too.”
