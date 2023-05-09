In October, Pierre’s Jonathan Lyons signed with Dakota Wesleyan University baseball to further his academic and athletic career.

“I always wanted to play college baseball when I was little. And towards the end of high school, I guess, I didn't think I'd ever get to see that dream through,” Lyons said during Thursday’s practice at Hyde Stadium. “But, obviously, I made that dream come to reality, and it's really cool to see that happen. I hope more kids all get on that path and really try to play college baseball.”

swing

Pierre's Jonathan Lyons swings the bat at an incoming pitch.
attempt

Pierre's Jonathan Lyons attempts to hit the ball.
third base

Pierre's Jonathan Lyons while playing third base for the Govs.
field

Pierre's Jonathan Lyons fields a ground ball.

Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

