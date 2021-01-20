200211-news-pinktherink_outbound 2.jpg

Oahe Capitals boys varsity observe the national anthem, while in “Pink the Rink” jerseys at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre during the 2020 Pink the Rink event. The 2021 Pink the Rink event will be held this coming Saturday.

Hockey fans this weekend will be able to watch hockey for a cause, as it is Pink the Rink weekend at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre. There will be six games of action on Saturday.

Attendance is unlimited, and masks are encouraged. Raffles of various baskets and items will take place all day, with the drawing to take place during the boys varsity game. Proceeds will go to the Countryside Hospice House. Fans are encouraged to wear pink to show their support for those affected by cancer.

All six games will be against the Watertown Lakers. The first game of the day will be the Girls 14U game at 9 a.m. CT. The action will conclude with the boys varsity game at 7 p.m. CT. Capitals boys varsity hockey player Andy Gordon told the Capital Journal that the Pink the Rink event means everything to the team.

“Having Pink the Rink means getting together as a community and hockey association to spread awareness and donate to a great cause. We’ll even have a little fun while doing it.”

Capitals coach Steve Steele echoed his player’s sentiments.

“Pink the Rink is a great opportunity to remember a cause bigger than a hockey game,” Steele said. “It’s a way to remember and play for people who have fought cancer, and honor that fight through the great game of hockey.”

