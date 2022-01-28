Oahe Capitals seniors wear the jerseys they will play in for the Pink the Rink event at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre next Saturday. Pictured are Ashton Lee, Olivia Swenson, Adisyn Gray, Ryan Wedin, Kieran Duffy, Carter Schulz, Ayden Anderson, Jaden Flor, Keenan Howard and Matyas Pribyl.
Local hockey players are once again giving back to their community as they play the sport they love in order to raise money for a good cause. Pink the Rink will take place next Saturday at the Expo Center in Fort Pierre when the Oahe Capitals host the Watertown Lakers.
The players will honor or remember those who have been impacted by cancer by wearing pink jerseys. Capitals boys varsity team captain Ashton Griese represented his peers in saying the teams feel privileged to be a part of this year’s event.
“This night is more than a game. It’s bigger than that,” Griese said. “Pink the Rink is a unique opportunity where athletes can give back to the community. To be honest, it’s one of my favorite nights of the hockey season. It’s so satisfying to bring people together and help raise money for an important cause that impacts all of us.”
The fundraiser will include a chili feed sponsored by Gateway, baskets that will be raffled off, and chuck-a-puck during the girls and boys varsity games. Proceeds from this year’s event will be donated to Countryside Hospice Support and Memory Center.
Chase Bolte was a senior in 2017 when he spearheaded the first Pink the Rink event for the Oahe Capitals, the first of its kind in the state.
“I wanted to start up Pink the Rink as a way of honoring those who have fought or are fighting cancer as well as in memory of those who lost the battle,” explains Bolte. “So many people are affected by this disease. My own family was also affected, so I know all too well the lasting effects cancer can have on families. This was a fun way for all players, families, and the community to come together for a great cause. I hope Pink the Rink can continue to grow & flourish. It’s one small way we can come together to show those fighting that they are not alone. We are there every step of the way with them.”
Games are ongoing throughout the day, beginning with Girls U14 at 11:30 a.m., then boys bantam A at 12:30 p.m. Girls varsity plays at 2:30 p.m. They will be followed by the boys junior varsity at 4:45 p.m. Puck drop for boys varsity is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
