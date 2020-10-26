The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes played the Highmore-Harrold Pirates at the Hyde County Memorial Auditorium in Highmore on Friday night. The Pirates defeated the Lady Buffs 3-0 in straight sets. Set scores were 25-9, 25-11 and 25-14.
The Lady Buffs had eight kills, three blocks and two aces. All three blocks were from junior middle hitter Jordyn Sosa, who also had two kills and an ace.
The Pirates had 50 kills, 15 aces and seven blocks. They were led by senior outside hitter Haley Husted, who had 12 kills. Junior hitter Grace Knox had 11 kills and five aces, while junior hitter Letha Jessen had eight kills.
The Pirates improve to 15-5, while the Lady Buffs fall to 4-14. The Lady Buffs played the White River Lady Tigers (13-6) in White River in the regular season finale for the Lady Buffs. That match was not completed at press time.
