The Plankinton Bankers amateur baseball team defeated the Four Corners amateur baseball team 10-3 in the District 3B Amateur Baseball Tournament Final in Chamberlain on Thursday night.
Four Corners jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning. The Bankers got a three run inside the park home run by Josh Engquist to get a 3-2 lead. They never gave up the lead after gaining it in the fourth inning. They extended their lead to 6-2 in the sixth inning. Four Corners got a run from JD Farley, but it wasn’t enough.
Four Corners was led offensively by Justin Allen and JD Farley. Allen had three hits, while Farley had two hits.
Josh Engquist was the winning pitcher for Plankinton. He surrendered one run on three hits over two innings, striking out one and walking one. Alex Loes threw four innings in relief out of the bullpen. Ryland DeVries started the game for Plankinton. He lasted three innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out four.
Josh Davies took the loss for Four Corners. He lasted six innings, allowing five hits and six runs while striking out one and walking one.
